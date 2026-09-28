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Adam Jewelry Offers PAMP Suisse Gold Bars in Baghdad and Launches Top-Price Gold Buying and a Full Repair Centre
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Investment-grade bars from the Swiss refinery with assay certificates and serial numbering, transparent daily pricing on gold purchases, and repair and resizing services — inside the 200-square-metre, two-floor Al-Mansour showroom
BAGHDAD, Iraq — Adam Jewelry, a Baghdad-based specialist in gold, diamonds and luxury watches, has announced that it is making gold bars produced by the Swiss refinery PAMP available in the Iraqi market, alongside an expansion of its services to include buying gold from individuals at competitive market prices based on the daily market rate, and a full jewelry repair and maintenance centre at its Al-Mansour showroom.
The new offerings target a broad range of customers across Baghdad and Iraq's governorates — from those looking to invest in gold, to those seeking a trusted place to sell or service their existing pieces, in a market where many buyers say pricing methods are rarely made clear.
Certified Swiss Gold Bars
At its Baghdad showroom, Adam Jewelry offers gold bars produced by PAMP Suisse, which is among the world's leading precious metals refineries and is headquartered in Switzerland.
The bars are stocked across the full range of standard weights, from one gram up to one ounce and above, allowing customers at every budget level to enter the investment gold market. Each bar comes with an assay certificate, serial numbering and tamper-evident packaging — internationally recognised standards that make a bar straightforward to resell or trade outside Iraq. This gives customers the option of investing in gold in its purest form alongside purchasing jewelry.
A Two-Floor, 200-Square-Metre Showroom
The services are offered inside Adam Jewelry's main showroom at Al-Mansour, Al-Ruwad Intersection, which opened in 2024 and spans 200 square metres across two floors of display space, making it one of the largest jewelry showrooms in the Iraqi capital.
The showroom houses separate sections for gold, diamonds and luxury watches, along with a dedicated area for valuation and repair services, allowing a full transaction to be completed on site.
Gold Buying: Transparent Pricing, Instant Valuation
Under the new service, customers can bring their gold pieces to the Adam Jewelry branch at Al-Mansour, Al-Ruwad Intersection, and receive an immediate valuation based on the day's market gold rate, with weight and karat shown to them before the transaction is completed, and payment settled on the spot.
The company says the service was designed to address the most common complaint customers raise when selling gold: unclear pricing methods and unexplained price gaps between one buyer and another.
Repair Centre: Restoration, Resizing and Polishing
The Adam Jewelry repair centre offers a range of services including break and solder repair, ring and bracelet resizing, polishing and cleaning to restore pieces to their original finish, gemstone resetting, and luxury watch servicing.
The company has assigned a dedicated after-sales line, 07866666622, to handle repair requests and technical enquiries.
Online Platform and Nationwide Delivery
The two services complement Adam Jewelry's digital presence through its online store at adamjewelry.iq, where customers can browse and purchase collections of rings, bracelets, earrings, necklaces and anklets, with delivery across all of Iraq, cash on delivery, and round-the-clock customer support. Every piece is supplied with a guarantee certifying the purity and karat of its gold.
"Customers today compare prices before they leave the house. They want to know how the price of their piece was calculated, not simply be handed a number and asked to accept it. That is why we built the buying service around clear daily pricing and a valuation carried out in front of the customer, step by step. The same logic applies to repairs: a gold piece is not something you replace at the first break, it deserves someone who can restore it properly."
"As for the PAMP bars, they answer a question we hear every day: where do I put my savings? A certified bar with an assay card and serial number provides customers with documented information about its weight, purity and authenticity, which can facilitate resale in established precious-metals markets, without needing an intermediary to decide what it is worth. That is what we wanted to make available to the Iraqi customer."
— Mohammed Ali, Marketing Manager, Adam Jewelry
Disclaimer: The information and statements in this press release have been provided by Adam Jewelry and reflect information supplied by the company.
BAGHDAD, Iraq — Adam Jewelry, a Baghdad-based specialist in gold, diamonds and luxury watches, has announced that it is making gold bars produced by the Swiss refinery PAMP available in the Iraqi market, alongside an expansion of its services to include buying gold from individuals at competitive market prices based on the daily market rate, and a full jewelry repair and maintenance centre at its Al-Mansour showroom.
The new offerings target a broad range of customers across Baghdad and Iraq's governorates — from those looking to invest in gold, to those seeking a trusted place to sell or service their existing pieces, in a market where many buyers say pricing methods are rarely made clear.
Certified Swiss Gold Bars
At its Baghdad showroom, Adam Jewelry offers gold bars produced by PAMP Suisse, which is among the world's leading precious metals refineries and is headquartered in Switzerland.
The bars are stocked across the full range of standard weights, from one gram up to one ounce and above, allowing customers at every budget level to enter the investment gold market. Each bar comes with an assay certificate, serial numbering and tamper-evident packaging — internationally recognised standards that make a bar straightforward to resell or trade outside Iraq. This gives customers the option of investing in gold in its purest form alongside purchasing jewelry.
A Two-Floor, 200-Square-Metre Showroom
The services are offered inside Adam Jewelry's main showroom at Al-Mansour, Al-Ruwad Intersection, which opened in 2024 and spans 200 square metres across two floors of display space, making it one of the largest jewelry showrooms in the Iraqi capital.
The showroom houses separate sections for gold, diamonds and luxury watches, along with a dedicated area for valuation and repair services, allowing a full transaction to be completed on site.
Gold Buying: Transparent Pricing, Instant Valuation
Under the new service, customers can bring their gold pieces to the Adam Jewelry branch at Al-Mansour, Al-Ruwad Intersection, and receive an immediate valuation based on the day's market gold rate, with weight and karat shown to them before the transaction is completed, and payment settled on the spot.
The company says the service was designed to address the most common complaint customers raise when selling gold: unclear pricing methods and unexplained price gaps between one buyer and another.
Repair Centre: Restoration, Resizing and Polishing
The Adam Jewelry repair centre offers a range of services including break and solder repair, ring and bracelet resizing, polishing and cleaning to restore pieces to their original finish, gemstone resetting, and luxury watch servicing.
The company has assigned a dedicated after-sales line, 07866666622, to handle repair requests and technical enquiries.
Online Platform and Nationwide Delivery
The two services complement Adam Jewelry's digital presence through its online store at adamjewelry.iq, where customers can browse and purchase collections of rings, bracelets, earrings, necklaces and anklets, with delivery across all of Iraq, cash on delivery, and round-the-clock customer support. Every piece is supplied with a guarantee certifying the purity and karat of its gold.
"Customers today compare prices before they leave the house. They want to know how the price of their piece was calculated, not simply be handed a number and asked to accept it. That is why we built the buying service around clear daily pricing and a valuation carried out in front of the customer, step by step. The same logic applies to repairs: a gold piece is not something you replace at the first break, it deserves someone who can restore it properly."
"As for the PAMP bars, they answer a question we hear every day: where do I put my savings? A certified bar with an assay card and serial number provides customers with documented information about its weight, purity and authenticity, which can facilitate resale in established precious-metals markets, without needing an intermediary to decide what it is worth. That is what we wanted to make available to the Iraqi customer."
— Mohammed Ali, Marketing Manager, Adam Jewelry
Disclaimer: The information and statements in this press release have been provided by Adam Jewelry and reflect information supplied by the company.
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