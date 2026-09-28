Interlink Electronics To Participate In The Lytham Partners Fall 2026 Investor Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK), a leading provider of sensor and printed electronics solutions, will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2026 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on September 29-30, 2026.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 2:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference website at or directly at . The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at ... or register for the event at .



About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, boasting 40 years of success in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our customers, including global blue-chip companies, trust our products and solutions, which span various markets, including medical, industrial, automotive, wearables, IoT, and other specialty markets. Our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create custom solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs.

We serve our international customer base from our corporate headquarters and proprietary gas sensor production and product development facility in Fremont, California (Silicon Valley area); our advanced printed-electronics manufacturing center in Shenzhen, China; and our multiple facilities in Irvine, Scotland, and our smart textile and wearables product development footprint located in the Evolution Advanced Manufacturing Park in Rotherham, England.

For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations Contact:

Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Steven N. Bronson, CEO

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805-623-4184