Mbody AI Presents AI Robot Workforce Platform At Lytham Fall 2026 Conference









LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBody AI Ltd. ("MBody AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MBAI) today announced that Chief Executive Officer John Fowler will present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2026 Investor Conference, held virtually September 29 and 30.

Mr. Fowler will host a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 29 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors across both days of the conference.

MBody AI enters the conference with autonomous robot fleets operating in eleven U.S. states, up from nine in June 2026, plus a fleet in Canada. The Company's fleets have serviced approximately 600 million square feet cumulatively. Capital from the Company's August 2026 public offering is already at work, with the Company planning to deploy larger initial deployments with new customers and expand the fleet size of its existing customers.

The session will cover how the MBody AI OrchestratorTM software platform deploys and operates autonomous robot fleets for hospitality and gaming operators under long-term subscription agreements, the recurring-revenue model behind those agreements, and the Company's pipeline. The Orchestrator now has the capability to manage robot fleets from multiple manufacturers under a single system at customer sites.

MBody AI is extending its platform outdoors through a Fortune 500 gaming operator and has identified healthcare, retail, commercial real estate and data center operations as planned sectors beyond its core hospitality and gaming markets.

“With Orchestrator, every new deployment, every new site and every new task generates more operating data to improve the system," said John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of MBody AI. "That is the AI-enabled software business underneath the robots, and it is designed so each deployment strengthens the next. At Lytham, I'll walk investors through how that model scales as we add sites, states, and sectors."

Company Webcast

The fireside chat webcast will take place at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. The webcast can be accessed at the conference website, , or directly at . A replay will be available following the event.

One-on-One Meetings

Management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting, contact Lytham Partners at... or register for the event at .

Learn more about MBody AI's growth trajectory at ir.mbody.ai

About MBody AI Ltd.

MBody AI Ltd. (NASDAQ: MBAI) develops enterprise software that deploys and manages autonomous robot workforces for hospitality and gaming operators. The Company's proprietary MBody AI Orchestrator is a hardware-agnostic software platform that manages diverse robot fleets from multiple vendors across sites and use cases under long-term agreements. MBody AI counts Fortune 500 operators among its customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the related fireside chat presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements made in graphics, images, headlines, and other visual elements of this release. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which include, among others, statements regarding the Company's participation in the Lytham Partners Fall 2026 Investor Conference and the occurrence and timing of the scheduled fireside chat, webcast, and investor meetings; the Company's use of the proceeds of its August 2026 public offering, including to fund additional robot deployments; the expected performance, functionality, and capabilities of the MBody AI Orchestrator platform, including the continued rollout of multi-brand fleet control capability across customer sites; the Company's expectation that operational data generated by its deployments will refine its models and improve platform performance over time; the Company's deployment pipeline, customer expansion, geographic expansion, and commercial scaling, including its ability to convert pilot deployments, including its outdoor pilot, into contracted, recurring revenue; the Company's planned expansion into additional sectors, including healthcare, retail, and data center operations; the anticipated growth of the embodied AI market; the Company's ability to maintain continued compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; the Company's continued qualification as a foreign private issuer; the convening and outcome of the Company's annual general meeting, including approval of an increase in authorized share capital and the related amendment to the Company's articles; and the timing and effectiveness of, and the Company's ability to access the public capital markets under, its registration statement on Form F-3, including under the baby shelf instructions. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current intentions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future events. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risk that the conference, the webcast, or the scheduled meetings do not occur as scheduled; the risk that the Company applies the proceeds of its August 2026 offering differently than currently intended, or that additional deployments are delayed, reduced, or do not generate the expected revenue; the risk that the multi-brand fleet control capability does not perform as designed in commercial deployment or is not adopted across additional customer sites on the anticipated timeline or at all; the risk that the platform does not perform as designed or that operational data does not yield the expected improvements; customer concentration risk, including the Company's substantial dependence on a limited number of enterprise customers; the Company's ability to convert pilot deployments, including its outdoor pilot, into contracted revenue; the risk that the Company does not expand into additional sites, states, or the planned sectors described above on the anticipated timeline or at all; the risk that the Company fails to satisfy Nasdaq continued listing standards, including the minimum bid price and shareholders' equity requirements; the risk that the Company ceases to qualify as a foreign private issuer and becomes subject to domestic reporting requirements; the risk that shareholders do not approve the proposals presented at the annual general meeting or that the related charter amendment is delayed; the Company's ability to satisfy the eligibility requirements for Form F-3 and limitations on the amount of securities that may be sold thereunder; the Company's need for additional capital and the dilutive effect of any financing; market conditions; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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