CM Satheesan Hits Back At Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar's Over Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 28 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Monday hit back at the State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Rajeev Chandrasekhar over his personal remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying neither the Congress nor the people of the state would accept such statements.

Satheesan said the Congress and Rahul Gandhi were the protectors of democracy and secularism and challenged Chandrasekhar and other BJP leaders to say with their hand on their heart that they too stood for protecting secularism.

He added that Chandrasekhar had resorted to personal attacks against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, who had found a place in the hearts of crores of Indians.

"Neither the Congress movement nor Kerala's public will accept this under any circumstances," Satheesan said in a social media post.

He noted that Chandrasekhar had exposed his political bankruptcy by making baseless allegations and using cheap expressions while holding a position that demanded political dignity and cultural decorum.

"Rajeev Chandrasekhar should not forget that when he points one finger at Rahul Gandhi, the other fingers point towards his own chest," Satheesan said.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns over the credibility of the Election Commission and the neutrality of autonomous institutions.

He said that serious questions were being raised about the functioning of democratic institutions and alleged that the Constitution and institutions of the country were being surrendered to the interests of a particular group.

According to Satheesan, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress were raising their voices fearlessly against such developments and this was causing great unease to the Sangh Parivar.

He said that attempts to divert public attention from real issues through fascist style statements would not succeed.

Satheesan added that neither threats nor challenges could weaken the Congress and Rahul Gandhi in their efforts to protect the fundamental rights of citizens and ensure equal justice.

He asked Chandrasekhar and the BJP to show the courage to address genuine issues concerning the people instead of making hollow claims and pursuing what he described as 'anti-people' policies.

The remarks come amid an intensifying political confrontation between the Congress and the BJP over the Election Commission, electoral rolls and Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the poll panel.

Satheesan's statement also sought to turn the BJP's attack on Rahul Gandhi into a wider political argument over democracy, secularism and the independence of constitutional institutions.