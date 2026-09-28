Tajikistan Expands Tourism Infrastructure In GBAO

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajik President Emomali Rahmon commissioned new hotels and tourism infrastructure facilities in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) of Tajikistan as part of efforts to develop the region's tourism potential.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the facilities were commissioned remotely in connection with the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

“In particular, the Darvoz Aqua LLC soft drinks production enterprise with 30 jobs, a preschool educational institution for 50 children, as well as a preschool educational institution for 60 children in Kurgovad village of Viskharv rural jamoat of Darvoz district, the soft drinks production enterprise of the Industrial and Technological Innovation Park with six jobs, the Pamir – Silk Road Hotel with a capacity of 30 guests and 10 jobs, five modern hotels in Zev village of Kalai-Khum rural jamoat with a capacity of up to 150 guests and 20 jobs, as well as Toj Korea LLC for fish farming and packaging with 25 jobs were commissioned,” the statement said.

Furthermore, as part of the working visit to Ishkashim district, the historic Yamchun Fortress was commissioned following reconstruction.

A new "Duoi Modar" Cultural and Recreation Park was also commissioned in Khorog. According to the source, the facility contributes to the development of the city's tourism infrastructure.

The development of hotel and tourism infrastructure creates additional opportunities for receiving tourists and expanding tourism-related services in one of Tajikistan's mountainous regions with tourism potential.