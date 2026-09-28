China's Sungrow To Build 450-MW Wind Projects In Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Three wind power plants with a combined capacity of 450 MW will be built in Kazakhstan's Akmola region under an agreement signed on September 25 during the Kazakhstan-China Investment Forum in Almaty, the regional akimat's press service said today.

The agreement was signed by Akmola Region Governor Marat Akhmetzhanov and Sungrow Renewable Development Co., Ltd. Director Xu Mingfeng.

The planned wind power plants will have capacities of 300 MW, 100 MW and 50 MW. The total investment in the projects is expected to reach $500 million. The 300-MW wind farm will be located in Esil district, while two facilities with a combined capacity of 150 MW will be built in Zerendi district. Construction is scheduled for 2026–2028.

The land plots have already been allocated, while design and estimate documentation has been prepared and state expert review has been completed. Construction and installation works are scheduled to begin in October 2026.

“We have been cooperating with Sungrow for a long time and successfully. In 2023, renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 221 MW were implemented in Arshaly district. The investment volume exceeded 100 billion tenge (about $227.7 million). The new project will help increase renewable energy capacity, attract private investment and create new jobs. The akimat will support the projects at all stages,” Akhmetzhanov said.

Separately, the governor signed an agreement with China's East Hope Group on the completion of the modernization of a grain storage facility in Kazakh village of Zhaksyn district.

The investor acquired an existing grain elevator and is currently reconstructing the facility. Upon completion, the enterprise will be able to receive, store, and process wheat and produce up to 100,000 tons of feed flour annually.

Investment in the project is estimated at $6 million. Construction work is currently about 80% complete, with the upgraded facility scheduled to be commissioned in October 2026. The project is expected to create 30 permanent jobs once it reaches full capacity.