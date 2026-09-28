Beyond Oil Expands Commercial Rollout Of Top-Tier U.S. Supermarket Brand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third Wave of Ownership-Group Approvals; Commercial Rollout Expected Across 41 Additional Supermarket Locations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (“Beyond Oil” or the“Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while improving food quality, lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, announces that, further to its news releases dated March 30, 2026 and July 30, 2026, it has been approved to expand its commercial rollout into two additional ownership groups totaling 41 stores of a top-tier U.S. supermarket brand, ranked among North America's top-30 food retailers by annual sales.1

“The first two ownership groups validated the model. This third planned expansion is traction: a vote of confidence from two more ownership groups and 41 additional stores. It shows the potential scale of the U.S. opportunity. And it is only the start,” said Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil.“We built our U.S. commercial platform to win large multi-location customers and serve them directly. Food retail is now a major growth vertical for Beyond Oil, and we are positioned to keep converting across this network, with the potential to scale across hundreds of supermarkets in multiple states.”

This is the Company's third expansion with ownership groups of the same supermarket brand. The first ownership group, announced March 30, 2026, followed a successful pilot with an initial commercial rollout across 13 locations. The second ownership group, announced July 30, 2026, added the rollout commitment for 14 high-volume supermarket locations, four of which were already operational at announcement. The two newly approved ownership groups are expected to add 41 high-volume locations.

Following the successful rollouts with the first and second ownership groups, Beyond Oil worked to fine-tune the program, ensure strong operator compliance and build an effective model for broader rollout. Those rollouts delivered strong operator satisfaction and measurable performance improvements, aligned with the broader supermarket brand's priorities around food quality, worker safety and more sustainable kitchen operations. That operating model is now converting across the network.

The two additional ownership groups operate a combined 41 high-volume supermarket locations. Deployment across these locations is planned to proceed as the Company and the operators complete onboarding, training, initial location implementation, validate results, and then broader installation.

This milestone marks Beyond Oil's continued scaling into the high-potential food retail vertical, where prepared-food programs represent a fast-growing segment characterized by very high frying volumes and strong recurring product usage. The Company believes this vertical represents a substantial expansion opportunity alongside its existing focus on quick-service restaurant chains and other foodservice operators.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

We all love fried food. Let's make it better. Not by changing what people love. By improving the system behind it. Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL, OTCQB: BEOLF) is a food-tech innovation company on a mission to help foodservice operators improve fried food across every dimension that matters: quality, health, consistency, safety, sustainability and profitability. We achieve these outcomes by improving the system behind every kitchen, the frying performance and oil management that determine what lands on the plate. The Company's patented technology, cleared by the FDA and Health Canada, integrates into existing kitchen workflows to improve frying performance and oil management, helping operators deliver more consistent food, strengthen operational control and reduce oil waste. Beyond Oil's solution serves restaurant chains, supermarkets, hotels, catering, institutions and industrial frying operations worldwide, turning frying into a measurable, repeatable and scalable brand standard. The result is a better frying standard, helping every fryer, every shift and every plate live up to the food people love. For more information, please visit:

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934,“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect Beyond Oil Ltd.'s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Beyond Oil Ltd. are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“foresee”,“could”,“estimate”,“goal”,“intend”,“plan”,“seek”,“strive”,“will”,“may” and“should” and similar expressions. Although Beyond Oil Ltd., believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the USA and Canada, certain factors, not presently known to Beyond Oil Ltd., or that Beyond Oil Ltd., currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Beyond Oil Ltd., undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contact:

Adi Olesker, VP of Investor Relations

Phone: +972-50-694-2517

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Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

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1 Ranking source: Progressive Grocer, Julia Tabisz,“The PG 100: The 2026 Ranking of Top Food Retailers,” May 11, 2026.