Wedbush Expands Market Access With Launch Of Futuresports Performance Index Products

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Among the first firms offering access to this emerging asset class, Wedbush provides the multi-asset trading, clearing and technology infrastructure needed for market participation

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush today welcomed the launch of the first exchange-traded products based on FutureSports Performance Indexes (FSPI), marking a significant milestone in the evolution of capital markets and the emergence of sports performance as a new asset class. As an investor in FutureSports and a provider of multi-asset trading, clearing and technology infrastructure, Wedbush helped bring the development of sports-performance-based financial products from concept to market.

The launch of CME FSPI Hockey Futures introduces the first regulated financial products built on FutureSports indexes. Developed by FutureSports and brought to market through CME Group, the products transform officially reported sports statistics into benchmark financial indexes designed to support tradable financial instruments. Last week, FutureSports announced that it had also reached agreement with Major League Baseball (MLB) to create first-of-their-kind indexes on baseball team performance. The agreement paves the way for CME Group to list weekly, monthly and quarterly cash-settled futures contracts, pending regulatory review, based on the CME FSPI MLB benchmarks.

"Today's launch marks an important milestone in the evolution of sports-based financial products," said Bob Fitzsimmons, EVP, Co-Head of Multi-Asset Clearing and Prime Services of Wedbush. "What began as an innovative concept has developed into a new market designed to bring participants, investors and institutions a fundamentally different form of exposure. At Wedbush, we work alongside innovators, exchanges and market participants, bringing the infrastructure, expertise and multi-asset capabilities needed to drive participation and adoption as the industry evolves."

Tom Jenkins, Head of Business Development at FutureSports, said,“Wedbush has understood from our first meeting the value of what we were creating with our indexes on sports team performance and the appeal of a new, uncorrelated asset class. We're truly grateful for the firm's support both as an investor in FutureSports and as an early participant from launch of the CME FSPI NHL index futures.”

Wedbush has a long history of advancing global capital markets, from providing access to 24x7 futures trading, 0DTE options and cryptocurrency futures to supporting the launch of regulated prediction markets and other next-generation financial products. Through its integrated multi-asset trading, clearing and technology platform, Wedbush helps clients participate in new opportunities as they emerge.

About Wedbush

Wedbush Securities is a diversified financial services firm providing multi-asset clearing, prime brokerage, execution, wealth management, and investment banking services to institutional and individual clients worldwide. Founded in 1955, Wedbush is one of a select group of U.S. financial institutions offering both equity and futures clearing capabilities, supported by advanced technology and a longstanding commitment to client service, innovation, and financial strength.

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