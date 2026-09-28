Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates His 44Th Birthday With Paparazzi Outside His House

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 44th birthday with paparazzi outside his Mumbai house on Monday.

Posing in a long grey full-sleeve shirt, paired with complementary pants, the 'Barfi' actor also wore stylish Wayfarer sunglasses as he stepped out for his birthday appearance.

Ranbir cut the cake shaped as the number '44', after which he even posed for some photographs.

After cutting three cakes, the 'Animal' actor thanked the paparazzi with folded hands.

Before this, Ranbir enjoyed a lovely birthday dinner with his 'Love & War' team, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

They all came together for a grand birthday dinner, a picture from which was posted by the production banner, Bhansali Productions, on their official Instagram handle, along with the caption, "Today, there's only Love, no War! Happy birthday Ranbir! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky were seen flaunting their smiles for the camera in the lovely group photo.

Talking about 'Love & War', Ranbir's first look poster from the forthcoming love triangle was released on September 24.

He was seen in a rugged look, with a blood-stained sleeve and a bullet mark on his shirt in the pictures captioned,“Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027 See you at the movies! #LoveAndWar @saregama_official #RanbirKapoor @vickykaushal09 @aliaabhatt."

'Love & War' is slated for a theatrical release on 21st January 2027.

Meanwhile, Ranbir's mother and veteran actress, Neetu Kapoor, said that she is 'blessed' to have a son like him in her life.

Neetu took to her Instagram Stories section and shared a selfie of the mother and son duo.

“Happy happy to you Rana you are mine and I feel blessed," she wished her son.