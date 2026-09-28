100 UAE runners take part in the event 50% of run proceeds allocated to support Huairou Hospital

Huairou, China, September 2026: The Great Wall Marathon of Huairou and the Zayed Charity Run brought together more than 15,000 runners in Beijing's Huairou District today, including 100 runners from the UAE, for an event that combined sport with a shared humanitarian purpose and celebrated the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Featuring a 21-kilometre half marathon and a 42-kilometre full marathon, the event welcomed runners of different ages and nationalities from China and around the world, creating a vibrant international gathering at one of the world's most iconic landmarks.

As the largest district-level sporting event in Beijing, the Great Wall Marathon of Huairou and the Zayed Charity Run reflects the growing sporting and cultural ties between the UAE and China. The run is classified as an A1-category event by the Chinese Athletics Association, while 50% of its proceeds have been allocated to support Huairou Hospital, translating participation into a tangible contribution to the local community.

The event was organised in cooperation with the People's Government of Huairou District of Beijing Municipality, the Beijing Athletics Association and the district's Sports Bureau, in partnership with the Zayed Charity Run and with the support of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Beijing. It was also supported by leading UAE organisations, including Erth Abu Dhabi, L'IMAD, EDGE, Mubadala, Emirates Airline, ADNOC and Emirates Red Crescent.

In the run results, Ling Hailong claimed first place in the men's 42-kilometre full marathon, followed by Mi Long in second and Yang Jinxi in third. In the women's category, Fang Guangxia secured first place, with Xiao Guo finishing second and He Yanjing third.

In the 21-kilometre half marathon, Li Haozong took first place in the men's category, followed by Zhou Qunjia in second and Jin Huangfei in third. In the women's category, Lamaoji claimed first place, followed by Li Yanling in second and Hong Yanfang in third.

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, said:“What we achieved in Huairou this year extends beyond sporting and organisational success. Thousands of participants came together around a shared humanitarian purpose, turning their participation into a meaningful contribution to the community. This is the impact we seek to create at every stop on the Zayed Charity Run's journey, carrying forward the values of giving, solidarity and service to humanity.”

He added:“We are proud to see the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan continue to inspire people from different countries and cultures. The Huairou edition demonstrated how sport can unite communities around a common purpose and widen the reach of humanitarian action, ensuring that the significance of the event extends far beyond the run itself.”

Counselor Khaled Alshehhi, Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in the People's Republic of China, said that hosting the event in Beijing reflects the depth of the longstanding relations between the UAE and China.“Against the backdrop of the Great Wall of China, one of the world's most iconic landmarks, this event brings together sport, culture and humanitarian action, while further strengthening the ties between our two countries.”

He added:“The Zayed Charity Run in China demonstrates how sport can contribute to humanitarian causes while promoting the values of giving, cooperation and friendship among peoples. We are proud that the event carries the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose humanitarian legacy continues to inspire initiatives that bring people together across borders and cultures.”

The Huairou edition marked another chapter in the Zayed Charity Run's international journey, bringing together participants from the UAE, China and around the world at the Great Wall of China. Through sport and charitable giving, the event continued a humanitarian mission that began in Abu Dhabi in 2001 and has since reached communities across several continents.

ABOUT ZAYED CHARITY RUN:

Renowned as“Run for Kindness,” the story of the Zayed Charity Run began in Abu Dhabi in 2001.

Established by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, the initiative was created to honour the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Its inaugural edition in 2001 brought together a large number of participants in celebration of the Founding Father's enduring values of generosity, compassion, and humanitarian giving.

The first New York edition of the Zayed Charity Run was held in 2005, with proceeds donated in support of kidney research through the National Kidney Foundation in New York City, in coordination with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Washington.

In 2014, the run expanded to Egypt, where it has continued to be organised in collaboration with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Egypt, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Egypt's Ministry of Youth and Sports.

In recent years, the Zayed Charity Run has continued to expand its global presence through editions held in major international cities, including Beijing, Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Addis Ababa, and Budapest. Each edition carries forward the initiative's humanitarian mission, bringing communities together through sport while supporting charitable causes and promoting the values of compassion, unity, and giving.

As its international journey continues, the Zayed Charity Run remains a global platform inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the UAE's enduring commitment to humanitarian action.