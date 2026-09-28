Cong Allegations Substantiated By Two Election Commissioners: KC Venugopal On EC, SIR Row

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Reacting to the Election Commission row, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said on Monday that although the allegations were brought to light by them, they were substantiated by the Election Commissioners nominated by the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

Venugopal said, "This entire episode of the election issue came after the revelation of two Election Commissioners (Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi). Rahul Gandhi and Congress have been raising this issue of vote theft for the last three years. We are clearly telling the truth, with evidence, that the election is totally compromised."

The Congress General Secretary (Organisation) said, "Chief Election Commissioner (Gyanesh Kumar) is totally a compromised man. He is working for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is working as a BJP agent; we are making allegations, but that allegation was substantiated by two Election Commissioners nominated by the Narendra Modi government."

"Media only came with this complete proof. Then how can you blame the Congress party? This is very clear that this guy, the Election Commissioner of India, the Chief Election Commissioner of India (Gyanesh Kumar), is actually a criminal-minded person," Venugopal added.

He alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) tried to destroy the democracy of this country.

"He (CEC Gyanesh Kumar) wanted to hijack the entire election process illegally. That is why we agitated. BJP people now have to support Gyanesh Kumar. Gyanesh Kumar worked for them," he said.

Venugopal claimed that CEC Gyanesh Kumar was trapped, and that he was caught by his own Election Commissioner members.

"Now the BJP's only way is to support him (Gyanesh Kumar) and justify him. This is their (BJP's) job. It is again proving that the BJP is behind all these things," he added.

Along with Venugopal, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said the "only conspiracy" underway was to deprive Indian citizens of their democratic and constitutional right to vote, asserting that this must be exposed and destroyed.

After a report published by a leading Indian newspaper that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months, alleging that key decisions were taken in the name of the full Commission without their knowledge.

Later, the two Election Commissioners met the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at the ECI to quell reports of differences within the poll panel, holding a full commission meeting at the Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi.