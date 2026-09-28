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Stone Atelier By SKL Launches Worldwide, Bringing Single-Block, Hand-Carved Stone Craftsmanship To Bathtubs, Sinks, Benches, And Sculptures
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE, 28 September 2026: Stone Atelier By SKL, a new atelier brand from the team behind Stone Art By SKL, today announced its worldwide launch, offering bespoke, made-to-order stone bathtubs, sinks, benches, and sculptures. Each piece is hand-carved from a single block of natural stone - never cast, never joined - by one carver from rough block to final polish. The brand's four collections are available to private clients and trade professionals across the UAE, UK, USA, India, and beyond.
Every piece begins as a single, rough block of stone selected at the brand's production home in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and is carved start to finish by one craftsperson, rather than assembled from separate cuts. The result is a curated range of one-of-a-kind bathtubs, sinks, benches, and sculptures in Indian and imported marbles, travertine, and granite.
The initial line-up spans the brand's four collections:
Stone Bathtubs - free-standing tubs carved from a single block of marble or travertine.
Stone Sinks - including the Cascada design, offered across multiple stone options.
Stone Benches - solid stone benches for interior and covered outdoor settings.
Stone Sculptures - sculptural, gallery-scale pieces including the brand's Continuum and Eclipse Flow designs.
Stone Atelier By SKL is built for two audiences: private clients commissioning a statement piece for the home, and trade professionals - architects, interior designers, developers, and hospitality and wellness projects - sourcing bespoke stone fixtures. Pieces are made to order, with lead times of roughly six to twelve weeks depending on the stone and design, and ship worldwide with white-glove delivery, including to the UAE, UK, USA, and France, with the EU and Australia also served.
Stone Atelier By SKL is the atelier arm of Stone Art By SKL, a natural stone manufacturing and export company founded in 2002 with more than 100 completed projects and offices in Dubai, London, and Jaipur. The new brand draws on that manufacturing and craftsmanship base to focus on single, sculptural stone pieces rather than architectural cladding and flooring.
“Every piece we carve starts as a single block and ends as one object, with no joins and no shortcuts,” said Sagar Bhargava, Founder of Stone Atelier By SKL and Stone Art By SKL.“Stone Atelier lets us give that same craftsmanship to a single sculptural piece, for a home or a hospitality project, wherever in the world it needs to travel.”
Stone Atelier By SKL's collections are available now at stoneatelierbyskl.
Every piece begins as a single, rough block of stone selected at the brand's production home in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and is carved start to finish by one craftsperson, rather than assembled from separate cuts. The result is a curated range of one-of-a-kind bathtubs, sinks, benches, and sculptures in Indian and imported marbles, travertine, and granite.
The initial line-up spans the brand's four collections:
Stone Bathtubs - free-standing tubs carved from a single block of marble or travertine.
Stone Sinks - including the Cascada design, offered across multiple stone options.
Stone Benches - solid stone benches for interior and covered outdoor settings.
Stone Sculptures - sculptural, gallery-scale pieces including the brand's Continuum and Eclipse Flow designs.
Stone Atelier By SKL is built for two audiences: private clients commissioning a statement piece for the home, and trade professionals - architects, interior designers, developers, and hospitality and wellness projects - sourcing bespoke stone fixtures. Pieces are made to order, with lead times of roughly six to twelve weeks depending on the stone and design, and ship worldwide with white-glove delivery, including to the UAE, UK, USA, and France, with the EU and Australia also served.
Stone Atelier By SKL is the atelier arm of Stone Art By SKL, a natural stone manufacturing and export company founded in 2002 with more than 100 completed projects and offices in Dubai, London, and Jaipur. The new brand draws on that manufacturing and craftsmanship base to focus on single, sculptural stone pieces rather than architectural cladding and flooring.
“Every piece we carve starts as a single block and ends as one object, with no joins and no shortcuts,” said Sagar Bhargava, Founder of Stone Atelier By SKL and Stone Art By SKL.“Stone Atelier lets us give that same craftsmanship to a single sculptural piece, for a home or a hospitality project, wherever in the world it needs to travel.”
Stone Atelier By SKL's collections are available now at stoneatelierbyskl.
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