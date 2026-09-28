Paychex Earns 5-Star Rating On Newsweek's America's Greatest Companies 2026 List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The recognition highlights Paychex's financial strength, innovation, and sustainability



Paychex earned 5-out-of-5-stars on Newsweek's America's Greatest Companies 2026 list The recognition evaluates companies across four pillars: financial strength, market performance as an American employer, innovation, and environmental sustainability

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paychex (Nasdaq: PAYX), a leading provider of expert-enabled HR, payroll, and benefits, today announced it has been named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Companies 2026, earning a 5-out-of-5-star rating on the national list.

Recognized Across Every Pillar of Performance

The recognition reflects the strength of Paychex's business across every dimension that Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group measure. The America's Greatest Companies ranking evaluates U.S.-based, publicly traded companies on four pillars: financial strength, market performance as an American employer, innovation, and environmental sustainability.

“This recognition reflects the strength of Paychex and our commitment to delivering long-term value for all our stakeholders,” said John Gibson, Paychex president and CEO.“Our financial performance, dedicated employees, responsible business practices, and culture of innovation all contribute to our success. AI is accelerating what is possible, and we are investing in it thoughtfully to enhance our solutions, empower our teams, and ultimately deliver on our purpose of helping businesses succeed.”

Demonstrated Commitment to AI and Innovation

The national recognition comes as Paychex scales WISE (Workforce Intelligence Strengthened by Expertise), its AI-powered intelligence engine embedded across its HCM platforms – Paychex Flex®, Paycor®, and SurePayroll. Early results from more than 50,000 businesses using WISE show it is helping customers catch approximately 90% of payroll errors before they happen and resolve service requests faster.



A Proven Track Record of Recognition

Earlier this year, Paychex was named to Human Resource Executive's Top HR Products of the Year, Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America, and Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies list for the 18th time.

To learn more about Paychex's awards and honors, visit the awards page.



About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) provides a comprehensive suite of expert-enabled technology and advisory solutions that help businesses manage HR, payroll, and benefits. Serving approximately 840,000 customers and paying 1 in 11 U.S. private sector workers, Paychex combines scale, trusted expertise, and innovation to help businesses succeed. Built on more than 50 years of workforce experience and one of the industry's largest proprietary HR datasets, Paychex's WISE agentic AI engine embeds intelligence directly into workflows to improve productivity, enhance decision-making, and deliver better outcomes. Learn more at paychex.com.

Media Contact

Tracy Volkmann

Paychex, Inc.

Manager, Public Relations

(585) 387-6705

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