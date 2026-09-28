KNKA Previews The 2500 Pet Air Purifier Ahead Of October 1 Launch, Highlighting Pet Mode For Owner-Away Hours

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KNKA today previewed the KNKA 2500 Pet Air Purifier ahead of its U.S. launch on October 1, 2026, highlighting Pet Mode as a key feature designed around the hours pets remain at home while their owners are away.









Yet the home does not stop changing when the owner closes the door.







Cats continue moving between rooms. Dogs rest, play and shed. Pet hair can move across floors and furniture, while everyday pet odors and airborne particles continue to develop throughout the day. That observation became one of the central use cases behind the KNKA 2500 Pet Air Purifier.

Leave home. Pet Mode on.

KNKA designed Pet Mode around a simple routine: the owner prepares to leave, activates Pet Mode and allows the purifier to continue managing the pet environment while the animal remains at home.







The value of the mode is not the button itself. It is the behavior behind it. For many households, the longest uninterrupted period pets spend inside the home happens while their owners are working, shopping, exercising or handling daily responsibilities elsewhere. That makes the hours when nobody is actively cleaning one of the most relevant times for continuous air management.

Pets keep moving even when people are away







A conventional view of indoor cleaning tends to focus on what owners can see when they are present. Pet homes are different. Hair can be disturbed every time an animal moves. Dust can be redistributed. A pet may move from its bed to the sofa, then to another room entirely.

The KNKA 2500 uses powerful air intake and six-way intake to help address this constantly changing environment. Pet Mode extends that product philosophy into a specific daily scenario. Instead of waiting until the owner comes home to respond to the indoor environment, the purifier can already be operating during the period pets are spending alone.

Turning air cleaning into a pet-care routine







KNKA sees this as part of a broader change in how pet owners think about the home. Pet care has expanded beyond feeding and grooming. Owners increasingly consider flooring, furniture, temperature, cameras, automated feeders and other parts of the environment their pets experience throughout the day. Indoor air belongs in the same conversation.

The idea behind Pet Mode is therefore not simply automation. It is habit formation. Before leaving: keys, phone, Pet Mode. That short routine gives the KNKA 2500 a clear role even when the person who bought it is no longer at home.

A simple routine is easier to repeat. Going to work, running errands or spending an afternoon away all share the same trigger: the pet remains at home. KNKA can therefore communicate the same scenario consistently across media, product pages and creator content without turning Pet Mode into a generic feature list.

That clarity also helps set realistic expectations. Pet Mode is not a substitute for feeding, grooming, cleaning or checking on an animal. It is a defined air-care setting within a broader pet-care routine, giving owners a practical way to keep the purifier working around normal pet activity during time away.

About KNKA

KNKA is a home air-care brand focused on air purification, dehumidification and practical indoor air management. The brand develops products around everyday household environments, with an emphasis on clear use cases, thoughtful design and easy-to-understand air-care routines. For more information, visit KNKA.

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