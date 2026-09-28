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ASML Reports Transactions Under Its Current Share Buyback Program


2026-09-28 08:04:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
21-Sep-26 25,500 €1,479.91 €37,737,595
22-Sep-26 29,000 €1,492.35 €43,278,199
23-Sep-26 43,000 €1,510.06 €64,932,593
24-Sep-26 57,700 €1,505.71 €86,879,282
25-Sep-26 10,000 €1,533.55 €15,335,519

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026. Further details are available on our website.

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

About ASML

ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across EMEA, the US and Asia. Every day, ASML's more than 44,100 employees (FTE) challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML – our products, technology and career opportunities – at .

Media Relations contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18		 Investor Relations contacts
Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771


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