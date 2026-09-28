Millerknoll And Toolsgroup To Show How S&OP And AI Help Supply Chains Make Better Decisions At CSCMP EDGE 2026

ToolsGroup and MillerKnoll at CSCMP EDGE 2026

Sessions will feature MillerKnoll's field-tested S&OP lessons and ToolsGroup's view on AI-powered business alignment

- Jennifer Ferrando, SVP, Global Stores and Retail Operations at MillerKnoll

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ToolsGroup today announced its participation at CSCMP EDGE 2026, taking place October 4-7, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. The event will feature customer speaker Jennifer Ferrando, SVP, Global Stores and Retail Operations at MillerKnoll, in a panel discussion on real-world S&OP success factors, alongside a separate panel featuring Jeanette Barlow, EVP and Chief Product Officer at ToolsGroup, on AI-driven S&OP and intelligent execution.

Ferrando will participate in“S&OP in VUCA Times: Real Success Factors From the Field.” The panel will focus on what it takes to make S&OP work in volatile conditions, with supply chain leaders sharing practical lessons, success factors, and results from the field.

Barlow will join“Transformative Business Models and AI-Driven S&OP.” The session will examine how AI, advanced analytics, and new business models can help planning teams reduce exception overload and move toward faster, more intelligent execution.

“In today's environment, S&OP has to do more than align operating plans; it has to help organizations make better decisions amid volatility, uncertainty, and disruption,” said Ferrando.“I look forward to sharing practical lessons from the field on what it takes to make S&OP successful, from building the right cross-functional processes to strengthening forecasting, scenario planning, and business outcomes.”

“AI is changing what planning teams can expect from S&OP. It is not about replacing people, but about helping them cut through the manual toil typically associated with planning, not be overwhelmed by exception overload, evaluate trade-offs faster, and move from reactive firefighting to more intelligent execution,” said Barlow.“At CSCMP EDGE, I look forward to discussing how technology, process, and people can come together to support better decisions in volatile operating environments.”

As organizations face ongoing disruption, demand volatility, and pressure to improve service while managing cost and inventory risk, S&OP is becoming a more continuous, decision-centric discipline. ToolsGroup supports that shift with AI-powered planning capabilities that help companies evaluate risk, model scenarios, and make more resilient decisions across supply chain operations.

Session Details

“Transformative Business Models and AI-Driven S&OP”

Tuesday, October 6, 2026 | 10:45-11:30 a.m. CDT

“S&OP in VUCA Times: Real Success Factors From the Field”

Tuesday, October 6, 2026 | 1:30 p.m. CDT

CSCMP EDGE 2026 will bring together supply chain leaders, practitioners, innovators, and solution providers at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville for learning, networking, and discussions on the strategies shaping the future of supply chain.

Angela Iorio

ToolsGroup

+39 02 8706 4250

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MillerKnoll and ToolsGroup to Show How S&OP and AI Help Supply Chains Make Better Decisions at CSCMP EDGE 2026 News Provided By ToolsGroup September 28, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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