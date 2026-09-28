Ahead Of Gandhinagar Civic Poll, BJP's 44 Candidates Take 'Jan Seva' Pledge

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 28 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 44 candidates for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) election on Monday pledged to make public service their priority, with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi present at the ceremony.

The candidates from all 11 wards took the 'Pledge of Public Service' at the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar opposite the Legislative Assembly complex, committing themselves to keeping citizens' interests at the centre of their work and contributing to the overall development of Gandhinagar.

The pledge came a day before the withdrawal of forms for the civic election on October 11.

The GMC has 11 wards and 44 seats, with counting scheduled for October 13. The BJP candidates pledged to discharge their civic duties and abide by the Constitution and rules, while expressing faith in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophy of integral humanism.

They also committed themselves to advancing what the party described as the politics of development and the ideology and heritage of Indian culture under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"The candidates pledged to work with mind, action and words towards the goals of a 'Developed India' and 'One India, Best India'," party leaders said.

As part of the pledge, the candidates also promised to contribute to Gandhinagar's“pride, peace, unity and development” and to work through public outreach, public dialogue and public service with the spirit of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava'.

"The candidates further pledged to make efforts to ensure that the benefits of public welfare schemes of the Central and State governments reach the last person. Invoking the principle of 'public service is service to God', they resolved to make public service their priority," party sources said.

The BJP had completed its list of 44 candidates for all 11 wards ahead of the nomination deadline on September 26, after announcing 32 candidates initially and a further 12 candidates for Wards 2, 4 and 6.

Cabinet Minister and election in-charge Rushikesh Patel, Minister Sanjaysinh Mahida, state BJP secretary and Gandhinagar in-charge Nirav Amin, city BJP president Dr Ashishkumar Dave, Mayor Mira Patel, MLAs Rita Patel and Alpesh Thakor, among other party leaders, attended the event.