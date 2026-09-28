Draganfly Announces Strategic Investment From Unusual Machines And A Leading U.S. Investment Fund

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unusual Machines (NYSE American: UMAC) and a leading U.S. Investment Fund make a strategic investment of $10M, each investing $5M into Draganfly, in support of the Company's growing position in the U.S. defense ecosystem while also gaining access to strategic opportunities in international markets uniquely served by Draganfly.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the“Company”), an industry-leading developer of drone solutions, systems and technologies, announces a US$10 million strategic investment by Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC) and a leading U.S. Investment Fund, each investing $5M (the“Investment”).

This strategic investment comes during a period of accelerating commercial and defense activity for Draganfly across both the United States and Canada, including significant recent procurement milestones with the Canadian Armed Forces and continued important expansion of the Company's U.S. defense operations.

Draganfly intends to use the net proceeds to accelerate the development of advanced strategic capabilities and to fund general working capital in meeting demand for its products in the rapidly maturing U.S. and international markets.

“We are seeing the convergence of customer adoption, government procurement, domestic manufacturing, defense autonomy and strategic industry participation,” said Cameron Chell, CEO and Chairman of Draganfly.“This strategic investment from Unusual Machines and a leading U.S. Investment Fund is about positioning, not size. It is about aligning capabilities that can best serve the industries' requirements at scale domestically and abroad.”

“America and its allies are entering a period in which the ability to manufacture drones, components and autonomous systems at scale is becoming a strategic capability,” said Dr. Allan Evans, CEO of Unusual Machines.“This investment into Draganfly allows us to support their production growth and deepen our supplier relationships.”

The Investment is priced at-market based on the closing price of the Company's common shares on Friday, September 25, 2026, and represents an important step in the maturation of the US and international drone supply chain and ecosystem.

The Investment is a registered direct offering to purchase 1,869,159 common shares of the Company at a price of US$5.35, for gross proceeds of approximately US$10 million, before deducting placement agent discounts and offering expenses.

Jett Capital Advisors, LLC and Northland Capital Markets are acting as joint-lead placement agents in the offering.

The Investment is expected to close on or about September 29, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and notification to the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Investment is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-10, as amended (File No. 333-290823), previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 25, 2026, and the Company's Canadian short form base shelf prospectus dated October 24, 2025 (the“Base Shelf Prospectus”). Draganfly will offer and sell the securities in the United States only. No securities will be offered or sold to Canadian purchasers.

A prospectus supplement and accompanying Base Shelf Prospectus relating to the Investment and describing the terms thereof will be filed with the applicable securities commissions in Canada and with the SEC in the United States and will be available for free by visiting the Company's profiles on the SEDAR+ website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at or the SEC's website at , as applicable. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying Base Shelf Prospectus relating to the Investment may be obtained, when available, by contacting Jett Capital Advisors, LLC, at 712 Fifth Ave, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10019, Attention: General Inquiries, or by telephone at +1-212-616-0430 or by email at ..., or Northland Securities, Inc., at 150 South Fifth Street, Suite 3300, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: Valencia Day, or by telephone at +1-612-851-4917, or by email at ....

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is a leader in cutting-edge drone solutions and software that are transforming industries and serving stakeholders globally. Recognized for innovation and excellence for over 27 years, Draganfly delivers award-winning technology to the public safety, civil, military, agriculture, industrial inspection, security, mapping, and surveying markets. The Company is driven by passion, ingenuity, and a mission to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to customers worldwide, saving time, money, and lives.

For more information, visit.

For investor details, visit:

NASDAQ (DPRO)

CSE (DPRO)

FSE (3U8)

Media Contact

Erika Racicot

Email: ...

Company Contact

Cameron Chell

Chief Executive Officer

(306) 955-9907

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the timing, size and expected gross proceeds of the Investment; the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Investment and sale of securities; the intended use of proceeds; Draganfly's ability to complete the Investment; expansion of U.S. and North American manufacturing, development and commercialization of drone, counter-UAS and autonomous technologies, potential future orders under existing contracts, potential strategic relationships, acquisitions and partnerships, and the Company's anticipated opportunities within U.S., Canadian and allied defense markets. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of management, are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Actual future events may differ from the anticipated events expressed in such forward-looking statements. Draganfly believes that expectations represented by forward-looking statements are reasonable, yet there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The reader should not place undue reliance, if any, on any forward-looking statements included in this news release. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Draganfly is under no obligation and disavows any intention to update publicly or revise such statements as a result of any new information, future event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to read the Investment documents, as well as Draganfly's continuous disclosure documents, including its current annual information form, as well as its audited annual consolidated financial statements which are available on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at /edgar.