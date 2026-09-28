Director/PDMR Shareholding

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

28 September 2026

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

This announcement should be read in conjunction with the announcement relating to the grant of awards to Enrique Alvarez Labiano made on 17 September 2026 (the 'Recruitment Award').

The Company hereby announces the following transaction by a PDMR on 25 September 2026 in the Company's ordinary shares of £0.01 each, which include the vesting and sale of shares that had been granted pursuant to the Recruitment Award.

The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.