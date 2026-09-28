Director/PDMR Shareholding
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Enrique Alvarez Labiano
| 2. Reason for the notification
| a. Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|
b. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Vesting of 450,532 Shares under the Recruitment Award Sale of 212,494 Shares vested under (1) to cover tax liabilities and dealing costs
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|450,532
|(2) £5.068474
|212,494
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
450,532 212,494
Aggregated price
Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £1,077,020.31
|e. Date of transaction
|25 September 2026
|f. Place of transaction
| (1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
OSB GROUP PLC
|Jess Petrie
| Head of Corporate Governance
Email: ...
|Investor relations
| Alexander Holcroft
Group Director of Investor Relations
Email: ...
|Brunswick
|Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer
|t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
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