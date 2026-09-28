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Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-09-28 07:48:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

28 September 2026

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

This announcement should be read in conjunction with the announcement relating to the grant of awards to Enrique Alvarez Labiano made on 17 September 2026 (the 'Recruitment Award').

The Company hereby announces the following transaction by a PDMR on 25 September 2026 in the Company's ordinary shares of £0.01 each, which include the vesting and sale of shares that had been granted pursuant to the Recruitment Award.

The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person Enrique Alvarez Labiano
2. Reason for the notification
a. Position/status
Chief Executive Officer

b. Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
Identification code GB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  • Vesting of 450,532 Shares under the Recruitment Award
  • Sale of 212,494 Shares vested under (1) to cover tax liabilities and dealing costs
    • c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume
    (1) Nil 450,532
    (2) £5.068474 212,494
    d. Aggregated Information:
    		Aggregated volume
  • 450,532
  • 212,494
    Aggregated price
  • Consideration Price: Nil
  • Total Sale Price: £1,077,020.31
    • e. Date of transaction 25 September 2026
    f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue
    (2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

    OSB GROUP PLC

    Jess Petrie
    Head of Corporate Governance
    Email: ...
    Investor relations
    Alexander Holcroft
    Group Director of Investor Relations
    Email: ...
    Brunswick
    Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

    Notes to Editors

    About OSB GROUP PLC

    OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


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