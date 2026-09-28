Fresh Rainfall Brings Welcome Cool Spell To Shimla, Delights Tourists

Fresh Rainfall Brings Welcome Cool Spell to Shimla

Fresh rainfall brought down temperatures in Shimla on Monday, giving tourists a welcome break from the warmth. The sudden change in weather brought a cool spell to the hill station, with visitors making the most of the showers while exploring the city.

Tourists arriving in Shimla said they were pleasantly surprised by the change in weather and enjoyed the cool breeze and light rain.

Visitors Enjoy Pleasant Weather

Mandeep Singh, a tourist from Chandigarh, said the rainfall had made his visit to Shimla more enjoyable. He said he was happy to experience the pleasant weather and slight chill in the air.

For Sanjay Kanonia, a tourist from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, the changing weather made his first visit to Shimla even more memorable.

Speaking to ANI, Kanonia said he had experienced both sunny and rainy weather within a day of arriving in the hill station.“Yesterday, when I arrived here, the weather was clear and sunny, and today all of a sudden it has become cloudy and rainy. So, during my first visit, we have enjoyed both kinds of weather,” he said.

Kanonia added that the rain had not affected his sightseeing plans. He said he had purchased an umbrella so that he could continue exploring the city despite the showers.“We don't want the rain to become a hindrance. We still want to explore, so we are enjoying the weather and continuing to move around,” he said.

'Overall Experience Has Been Very Good'

Sharing his overall experience, Kanonia said he found Shimla a pleasant place to visit and praised the local people for their behaviour and the reasonable prices.“The overall experience has been very good. The people here are very cooperative and humble, and the rates are also reasonable,” he said.

He also said the rainfall was unexpected for this time of the year and linked the changing weather to climate conditions.

'Right Weather for Sightseeing'

Meanwhile, Pankaj Malik, a tourist from Sonipat in Haryana, said the sudden drop in temperature had made Shimla suitable for sightseeing.“It has suddenly become very cold here. This is the right weather for sightseeing. At this time, it is still hot in Haryana, whereas here there is light rain and the weather is very cold,” Malik said.

Malik, who had visited Kasauli before travelling to Shimla, said he was surprised by the change in weather after reaching the hill station. He also said the pleasant weather was suitable for families planning a visit to Shimla and urged tourists to maintain cleanliness during their stay.

The fresh showers have brought a rainy feel to the hill station, with tourists continuing to explore popular spots despite intermittent rainfall. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)