Okta's AI Security Role Can Drive 'Durable Growth Re-Acceleration,' Says Citizens - Lifts Target To $225



Citizens raised its Okta price target by 25% from $180, implying about 15% upside from the stock's last close.

Roth Capital said Okta for AI Agents is producing a 50%-60% uplift in deal values, though the opportunity remains early. Okta's second-quarter revenue rose 11% year-over-year, while current remaining performance obligations increased 14%.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) could be positioned for a“durable growth re-acceleration” as artificial intelligence makes identity security more important, Citizens said in a research note, according to TheFly.

Citizens raised its price target on Okta to $225 from $180 and kept an 'Outperform' rating. The new target implies about 15.3% upside from the stock's last close of $195.19.

The firm pointed to several drivers behind its more constructive view, including identity's strategic role in AI security, Okta's large installed customer base and its position as an independent platform that can support cross-selling, per TheFly.

Citizens also cited improving demand, vendor consolidation, lower sales attrition and better go-to-market execution.

At the time of writing, OKTA stock was trading marginally in the red in Monday's premarket trade.

Why AI Identity Is Becoming A Bigger Opportunity

At Okta's Oktane 2026 conference recently, the company expanded its push to secure AI agents. It said AI agents increasingly need their own identities and controls because they can connect to applications, access data and take actions on behalf of users.

Okta for AI Agents is designed to help businesses discover agents, control what they can access, monitor their behavior and revoke access when necessary.

The theme has featured prominently across Wall Street's latest Okta calls. According to TheFly, Roth Capital called AI-agent security a“material opportunity,” RBC Capital said the product is driving a broader platform pipeline and Wells Fargo said it gained confidence in Okta's ability to translate AI adoption into incremental customer spending.

Not every firm is as bullish though. Citi and Mizuho kept 'Neutral' ratings, while TD Cowen maintained a 'Hold', even as all three raised their price targets following Oktane.