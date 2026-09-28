Okta's AI Security Role Can Drive 'Durable Growth Re-Acceleration,' Says Citizens - Lifts Target To $225
|Research Firm
|Rating
|Previous Target
|New Target
|Upside From Last Close
|Citizens
|Outperform
|$180
|$225
|15.3%
|Citi
|Neutral
|$165
|$205
|5.0%
|KeyBanc
|Overweight
|$190
|$240
|23.0%
|Truist
|Buy
|$200
|$235
|20.4%
|Roth Capital
|Buy
|$155
|$235
|20.4%
|TD Cowen
|Hold
|$175
|$200
|2.5%
|DA Davidson
|Buy
|$190
|$235
|20.4%
|RBC Capital
|Outperform
|$195
|$230
|17.8%
|Evercore ISI
|Outperform
|$185
|$240
|23.0%
|Oppenheimer
|Outperform
|$190
|$227
|16.3%
|Mizuho
|Neutral
|$165
|$200
|2.5%
|Stifel
|Buy
|$180
|$215
|10.1%
|Guggenheim
|Buy
|$188
|$227
|16.3%
|Wells Fargo
|Overweight
|$200
|$230
|17.8%
|BofA
|Neutral
|$200
|$220
|12.7%
|Barclays
|Overweight
|$180
|$215
|10.1%
|Jefferies
|Buy
|$200
|$240
|23.0%
Source: Recent analyst calls via TheFly.
Latest Results Show Growth Holding Up
Okta's latest results support the re-acceleration thesis. Fiscal second-quarter (Q2) revenue grew 11% year over year, while subscription revenue increased 12%. Current remaining performance obligations (RPO), which represent contracted revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, rose 14%.
The company raised its full-year revenue outlook to between $3.216 billion and $3.226 billion, representing growth of 10% to 11%. Okta also expects non-GAAP operating income of $830 million to $840 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 26%.
So far this year, OKTA stock has rallied more than 133%. In comparison, the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) and Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG), which hold OKTA stock, have risen around 43% and 50%, respectively, over the same period.
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