Niche Releases 2027 School And District Rankings Introduces New Standalone Rankings And Methodology Updates Across Public And Private Schools

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New rankings, fresher data, and updated factors give families a more complete picture of the best K-12 options

Pittsburgh, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niche, the country's leading platform connecting students and families with colleges and schools, today released its 2027 Best Schools and Districts in America rankings. Covering more than 93,000 public schools, 30,000 private schools, and 11,000 school districts nationwide, these rankings provide families with a clear, holistic view of the best educational options in their area and across the U.S.

This year's updates span new standalone rankings and methodology improvements for both public and private schools.

New and expanded rankings for 2027

This cycle, Niche split several existing rankings into separate public and private versions, giving families more relevant comparisons within each school type: Best Schools for the Arts, Most Diverse Schools, Best College Prep Schools, and Best Teachers.

Two rankings also received purpose-built methodologies for the first time. Best Boarding High Schools and Best Private Online High Schools both now include factors specific to their school type.

Updates to existing rankings

Several updates improve the accuracy and relevance of these latest rankings.

Public schools: State assessment proficiency data has been updated to draw from state-level sources rather than federal ones, reflecting more current measures of student academic performance.

Private schools: A new School Accreditation Score has been added across several rankings, measuring each school's investment in third-party quality review.

Diversity factors: Private school diversity measures have been updated to better reflect the range of locations and income levels that students come from.

"Families deserve a complete view of their options, whether they're evaluating schools in their area or exploring what's available elsewhere," said Luke Skurman, founder and CEO of Niche. "This year's rankings give families more ways to find the right fit, with updates designed to help surface schools where their children will thrive."

2027 Best Public High Schools in America

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics (NC)The Davidson Academy (NV)South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics (SC)MA Academy for Math & Science (MA)Stuyvesant High School (NY)

2027 Best Private High Schools in America

Phillips Academy Andover (MA)Groton School (MA)Phillips Exeter Academy (NH)The Lawrenceville School (NJ)Choate Rosemary Hall (CT)

2027 Best School Districts in America

Glenbrook High School District 225 (IL)Roslyn Union Free School District (NY)Syosset Central School District (NY)New Trier Township High School District No. 203 (IL)Scarsdale Union Free School District (NY)

Niche also provides rankings by state, metro area, STEM and arts programs, K-8 schools, and more, giving families the flexibility to compare schools based on what matters most to them.

Built on data and family experience

Niche's rankings combine vetted federal and state data with school-reported statistics and more than three million reviews from students, parents, and teachers. Together, these sources give families a comprehensive view of schools that goes beyond a single measure of academic performance. For more information, visit the Niche K-12 Rankings Methodology.

Helping families find the right fit

Because school choice is closely tied to where families live, Niche's rankings extend beyond classrooms. Families can also explore Niche's Best Places to Live rankings, which evaluate neighborhoods, towns, and cities across the U.S. on factors such as housing, safety, and quality of life.

Schools and Districts featured in the rankings can access badges and promotional materials here, with more ways to promote their rankings directly from their Niche Partner Portal.

About Niche:

Niche is modernizing the way students and families choose their best-fit schools and colleges. We believe it shouldn't be hard to find where you belong, so it's our mission to make it easy, transparent and free. Tens of millions of people annually use Niche's comprehensive school profiles, student and alumni reviews, data-driven rankings and easy-to-use tools to empower informed decision-making.

Contact Info



Nick Liberati, Director of Communications & Content

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+1 412-361-5080