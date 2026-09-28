Emirates NBD Wins Second Gold Impact Seal In Recognition Of Its Sustained Contributions To Community Impact And Sustainability Leadership

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, September 2026: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia (MENATSA) region, was commended with the Gold Impact Seal by Majra – National CSR Fund for the second consecutive time for its outstanding contribution to creating sustainable impact. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Impact Seal is the UAE's highest federal recognition for Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability. Issued by the UAE's National CSR Fund, Majra, it recognises organisations that demonstrate leading practices based on the Impact Index, which measures private sector performance across Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices aligned with the UAE Vision, the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and national sustainability priorities. The Gold Impact Seal is granted following a rigorous three-phase assessment that evaluates governance, sustainability strategy, measurable impact, transparency and long-term value creation.

Emirates NBD was recognised among 114 standout organisations for embedding sustainability across its operations, culture, products and community initiatives. The assessment praised the bank for its positive social impact, specifically in inclusive banking, financial inclusion, employee wellbeing and community engagement.

Through its Exchangers volunteering programme and strategic partnerships, Emirates NBD contributes thousands of volunteer hours annually to support education, the environment and social development. Alongside its social efforts, the bank has strengthened its environmental agenda by promoting climate awareness, resource management, emissions reduction and sustainable finance. Backed by a robust ESG governance framework, these initiatives align with Emirates NBD's commitment to supporting the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative and broader sustainable development goals.

The Seal also reflects the UAE's vision of building an Impact Economy and complements the UAE Companies for Good 2031 Strategy, which establishes a comprehensive national framework to strengthen private sector contributions to Sustainable Impact, advance the Impact Economy and enhance the competitiveness of the UAE's CSR, ESG and sustainability ecosystem.

By reinforcing the UAE's leadership in sustainable finance, Emirates NBD is positioning itself at the forefront of regional and global climate action. Through decisive action, responsible financing and strategic partnerships, the bank is committed to empowering businesses to invest in low-carbon solutions, supporting an orderly and just transition for all sectors, ensuring financial stability in the face of climate risk and strengthening the UAE's position as a global green finance leader.

Vijay Bains, Group Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD, said:“Emirates NBD recognises that the financial sector plays a pivotal role in enabling transition to net zero. As a socially responsible organisation and a trusted partner, the bank is committed to mobilising capital, supporting industry-wide decarbonisation and integrating climate risk into investment and financing decisions. Therefore, we continue to lead the way in enhancing the UAE's position as a leading global model of sustainability, quality of life and social development. The Gold Impact Seal is a testament to our initiatives that deliver credible and measurable sustainable impact, strengthening stakeholder trust, driving innovation and advancing financial inclusion in line with We the UAE 2031 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

Sustainability is embedded across Emirates NBD's business strategy, creating lasting value for customers, employees, communities and the environment. The Group continues to pioneer global milestones in responsible banking and sustainable finance. Emirates NBD was the first to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report – complete with assured financed emissions.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENATSA (Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 25 million active customers. As at 30th June 2026, total assets were AED 1.3 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 354 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 1,425 branches and 4,948 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 6.1 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.