The project is located directly on Emirates Road, with freehold ownership for all nationalities

Sharjah, UAE,September 2026: ASAS Real Estate, the real estate arm of Sharjah Islamic Bank, has announced the release of a new selection of residential and commercial plots at Muhadhab in Sharjah. Located directly on Emirates Road, one of the main routes connecting Sharjah with other emirates, the project offers easy access and a range of options for living, development and investment. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The residential plots give buyers flexibility to build their own homes or invest in property development. They allow for developing private villas G+2. Prices start from AED 288,000, with plot sizes starting from 2,131 sq. ft.

Commercial plots are also available, with prices starting from AED 1,100,000 and areas starting from 4,570 sq. ft. The plots allow for the development of commercial, office and residential buildings G+2, offering a range of development and investment options.

The plots are available as freehold properties to buyers of all nationalities, with a down payment starting from 10% and flexible payment plans of up to three years. Buyers can also benefit from financing solutions offered by Sharjah Islamic Bank.

Eng. Aamir Al Zarooni, General Manager of ASAS Real Estate, said:“For many families, owning land is an important step towards stability and building a home that reflects their aspirations and future needs. At the same time, it is an attractive option for those seeking to invest in and develop real estate. Through Muhadhab, we are offering opportunities that serve a range of goals, from families looking to build their own homes to investors seeking commercial or mixed-use development opportunities. Competitive prices, flexible payment options and access to financing solutions offered by Sharjah Islamic Bank also help meet the long-term needs of buyers and property investors in Sharjah.”

Through Muhadhab, ASAS Real Estate continues to expand land ownership opportunities in Sharjah, offering options that meet the needs of buyers and investors in residential and commercial development and respond to growing demand for property development opportunities in the emirate.

For more information about the available plots, interested buyers can contact ASAS Real Estate or visit the company's website.