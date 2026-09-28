Consultative Workshop Reviews Environmental Restoration Framework For Baptism Site Area

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- The Foundation for the Development of Lands Adjacent to the Baptism Site, in cooperation with the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN), held a consultative workshop Monday to present the findings of an environmental assessment and a technical framework for ecological restoration in the area and discuss proposals to enhance biodiversity and protect ecosystems.

The workshop brought together representatives of UNESCO, the ministries of environment, agriculture and tourism, the Jordan Valley Authority, the United Nations Development Programme, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, the Green Climate Fund, the Royal Botanic Garden, the Jordan Free and Development Zones Group and the Baptism Site Commission, as well as national and international institutions, experts and local community representatives.

The workshop sought to gather technical feedback and recommendations on the study before its adoption as part of the development project, ensuring a balance between development needs and environmental conservation, compliance with international environmental standards and integration with the Baptism Site, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

RSCN specialists presented key findings based on field surveys and scientific assessments, which showed that the area retains significant environmental value, including native plants, wildlife habitats and resident and migratory birds. The assessment also identified environmental challenges, particularly the spread of invasive plant species affecting ecological balance.

The proposed restoration framework includes removing invasive species, replanting native species suited to the Jordan Valley environment, establishing ecological corridors linking natural habitats, developing nature trails, regulating lighting and noise, improving visitor movement and establishing a long-term environmental monitoring program.

Tharwat Musalha, Chair of the Foundation for the Development of Lands Adjacent to the Baptism Site, stressed that preserving the area's natural environment is central to the corporation's vision given its religious, historical and human significance.

He highlighted that the study provides a scientific basis for planning and environmental decisions and supports the development of a visitor and pilgrimage destination that preserves its natural features and complements the Baptism Site's status as a major World Heritage and Christian pilgrimage site.

RSCN Board Chairperson Batoul Ajlouni underscored the importance of partnerships in protecting and enhancing biodiversity, saying such cooperation reflects the society's national role in conserving areas of environmental and cultural value.

Participants agreed to further develop the project's environmental framework based on feedback presented during the workshop, ahead of its adoption as part of the development process.

//Petra// AJ