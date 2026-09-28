Irbid National University, Baku Eurasian University Sign Academic Cooperation Agreement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- Irbid National University and Azerbaijan's Baku Eurasian University signed a memorandum of understanding to expand academic and research cooperation, including student and faculty exchanges, joint research and academic programs.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the third International Conference on "Knowledge Integration Between Applied and Human Sciences for Sustainable Development and Addressing Digital Transformation Challenges," hosted by Baku Eurasian University in Baku.

The MoU provides for exchanges of faculty, staff and students; joint research and publications; capacity-building and training programs; participation in academic conferences and seminars; exchange of scientific materials and information; joint supervision of graduate students; and short-term academic programs. It also covers joint applications for research proposals and projects, implementation of initiatives of mutual interest, and development of new areas of academic and scientific cooperation.

Irbid National University Rector Majed Abu Zureiq stressed that the agreement reflects the university's efforts to expand international academic partnerships and create opportunities for knowledge exchange, joint research and participation in scientific events.

He said the cooperation would expose students, faculty members and researchers to international academic experiences and expertise while supporting the university's efforts to strengthen its regional and international presence.

Baku Eurasian University Rector Qasimov Siyavush underscored that the university looks forward to developing academic and research ties with Irbid National University and benefiting from the expertise and capabilities of both institutions.

He said the MoU would facilitate joint initiatives and programs while expanding scientific and knowledge exchange among faculty members, students and researchers.

The agreement forms part of Irbid National University's efforts to expand international partnerships and support research and innovation.

//Petra// AJ