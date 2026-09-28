Three New Hires Strengthen Extel's Global Sales Team

New Extel Sales Team Hires

- Steve Carroll, Managing Director - Extel LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following investment from Triple Private Equity, Extel, the leading provider of market sentiment in capital markets for over 55 years, is expanding its global sales team to meet growing client demand across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.>>>> Ursula Kizy, Sales Director: Kizy makes a welcome return to Extel, having previously led Corporate Research for the Americas, where she worked closely with hundreds of corporate clients across the region. Ursula is based in Michigan and brings deep industry and markets knowledge, along with familiarity with Extel's research methodology and client base, built up during her earlier tenure with the firm.Ursula will be working with both new corporate and sell-side clients.>>>> Liam Knox, Account Director: Prior to joining Extel, Knox held positions at Netskope and LSEG/Refinitiv, where he worked with corporate issuers and sell-side financial institutions across a range of strategic and commercial initiatives. He holds a B.S. in Business Administration, with a concentration in Finance, from Southeast Missouri State University and brings experience across technology, market data, and capital markets. At Extel, Liam is responsible for managing and expanding relationships with sell-side firms across Europe and the Americas.>>>> Eldar Gainutdinov, Sales Director: Gainutdinov joins Extel from Gartner, bringing extensive experience in sales and client development across Asia. His experience also includes leading APAC sales for Infrastructure & Energy Data at Euromoney Institutional Investor, working with infrastructure, financial and government organisations. Based in Hong Kong, Eldar will focus on Asia Pacific new sell-side and corporate clients, to help expand Extel's presence and client relationships across the region.Steve Carroll, Managing Director of Extel said "As Extel continues to evolve under new ownership, this is an exciting milestone for the business. We're delighted to see the new talent joining the organisation, and it reflects the pace at which we're building out our capabilities with new data sets, analytics, partnerships and AI. We remain focused on creating the optimal customer experience as we do."About ExtelFor over 55 years, Extel (formerly Institutional Investor Research) has been a trusted leader in proprietary benchmark research and rankings. Providing independent feedback on all three sides of the investment community, Extel is the premier choice for validating qualitative market intelligence. With a global presence spanning Europe, Emerging EMEA, Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America, Extel continues to set the standard in independent market insights.Media contactDavid Bowen, Marketing Director, Extel...Follow Extel on LinkedIn here:

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Three New Hires Strengthen Extel's Global Sales Team News Provided By Extel September 28, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, World & Regional



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