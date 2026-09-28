Visionwave Highlights STRATUM Autonomous Ground Systems Platform For Multi-Mission Defense Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Modular Architecture Is Designed to Support ISR, Logistics, Counter-UAS, RF Sensing, Remote Weapon Stations and Specialized Mission Payloads

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the“Company”) today highlighted its STRATUM autonomous ground systems architecture, a family of modular unmanned ground platforms, each of which is in development, designed to support multiple defense, security and logistics missions from a common technology foundation. No platform in the STRATUM ground family has completed qualification testing, entered serial production, been sold to a customer or generated revenue.

VisionWave's ground development programs include the VARAN, RANGER, SCOUT and RECON platforms, each of which is in development and each designed around the concept that the vehicle remains consistent while the mission module can change based on operational requirements.

The Company believes this payload-agnostic approach can allow military and security operators to deploy a common autonomous platform architecture across a range of missions rather than maintaining separate vehicles for every application.

VARAN: A Modular Ground Platform

The VARAN platform is being designed to target specifications that include a payload capacity of approximately 500 kilograms, towing capacity exceeding 1,000 kilograms, maximum speed of approximately 70 km/h (45 mph) and mission time of approximately four hours, extendable to 28 hours depending upon configuration and operating conditions. These figures are design objectives. The platform has not completed testing to validate them, and actual performance may differ materially from the design objectives described.

Mission configurations contemplated by VisionWave, none of which has completed integration and testing on the platform, include:



Drone launch and recovery canisters;

Remote weapon stations;

Radar and RF sensing;

ISR and optical mast systems;

Logistics and resupply; and Medical, EOD, electronic warfare and route-clearance modules.

“The important concept behind STRATUM is modularity,” said Douglas Davis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of VisionWave.“Instead of designing a new vehicle around every mission, our architecture is intended to allow the mission package to change while maintaining a common platform, logistics structure and command environment.”

Connecting Ground and Air

VisionWave is also designing its ground platforms to operate alongside tactical aerial assets.

Under the Company's ecosystem approach, aerial systems are intended to be capable of being launched from or operating alongside ground elements, sharing a common mission picture and ultimately being tasked through the STRATUM command environment. That capability has not been demonstrated.

This architecture is intended to create a unified operating model spanning unmanned ground vehicles, aerial systems, sensors and mission intelligence.

“Our objective is not simply autonomous mobility,” Davis added.“It is autonomous mission execution-connecting mobility, sensing, aerial assets and intelligence into one operational architecture.”

The platforms, mission modules and capabilities described herein are under development, have not completed testing or qualification, are not commercially available and have not generated revenue. They remain subject to testing, evaluation, export authorization and applicable regulatory and procurement requirements, and there can be no assurance that they will be completed, will achieve their intended performance or will be adopted by any customer.

ABOUT VISIONWAVE

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies intended for use across air, land and fixed-site environments. The Company's website is . Information contained on, or accessible through, the Company's website is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form a part of, this press release or any filing of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Certain of the platforms, payloads, sensing technologies and software described in this press release are in development, have not completed testing or qualification, are not commercially available and have not generated material revenue.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“predict,”“target,”“objective,”“strategy,”“designed to,”“intended to,”“concept,”“under development” and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends“may,”“will,” or“could” occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the intended design, configuration, performance, payload capacity, towing capacity, speed, endurance and mission modules of the VARAN, RANGER, SCOUT and RECON platforms; the intended modularity and payload-agnostic architecture of the STRATUM ground systems; and the intended interoperability of ground platforms with aerial systems and with the STRATUM command environment.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to: the fact that substantially all of the platforms, payloads, sensing technologies and software described in this press release are in development, have not completed testing, qualification or independent third-party validation, are not commercially available, have not generated material revenue, and may never be completed, certified, produced at scale or adopted by any customer; the Company's need to raise substantial additional capital to fund development and its ability to do so on acceptable terms or at all; the substantial dilution to existing stockholders resulting from sales of common stock under the Company's at-the-market offering programs, conversions of the Company's outstanding convertible debentures, exercises of outstanding warrants and shares issuable as consideration in acquisitions and strategic transactions; the Company's history of operating losses, accumulated deficit and working capital deficiency, and the substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern described in its most recent periodic report; the Company's ability to satisfy the continued listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market, including the minimum bid price requirement, and the anticipated effects of the reverse stock split approved by the Company's stockholders; the Company's dependence on government procurement processes, competitive solicitations, budget appropriations and program funding, none of which has resulted in an award, contract or order to the Company; the risks of pursuing sales to foreign governments and foreign defense ministries, including procurement delays, offset requirements, political and geopolitical developments and the absence of any binding commitment; U.S. and non-U.S. export control, licensing, technology transfer, defense trade registration and economic sanctions requirements applicable to the technologies described in this press release, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations, and the risk that required authorizations are delayed, conditioned or denied; the Company's ability to obtain, protect and enforce intellectual property rights and the risk that pending patent applications do not issue; risks relating to acquisitions, integration and reliance on third parties, partners, suppliers and subcontractors; and the other risks and uncertainties described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact for Investors: ...