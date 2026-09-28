Azerbaijan Tallies Jahangirbayli Small Hydropower Plant's Electricity Output By Sept. 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Jahangirbayli Small Hydropower Plant (SHPP), built on the Okhchuchay river in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, has generated 45.6 million kilowatt-hours of electricity since commissioning until September of this year.

This was reflected in the report by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

According to the report, the Jahangirbayli SHPP was commissioned on September 28, 2023. The plant has a total capacity of 10.5 megawatts and is equipped with two hydro-units, each with a capacity of 5.25 megawatts.

The ministry noted that during the first year of the plant's operation, 0.25 million kilowatt-hours of electricity were generated. In 2024, the generation volume rose to 13.96 million kilowatt-hours. In 2025, the plant generated 12.2 million kilowatt-hours of electricity.

In the first eight months of the current year, 19.2 million kilowatt-hours of electricity were generated at the Jahangirbayli SHPP. Thus, a total of 45.6 million kilowatt-hours of electricity was produced at the plant from September 2023 to September 2026.

The Ministry of Energy has noted that the establishment and development of renewable energy sources in the liberated territories make a significant contribution to expanding Azerbaijan's green energy potential.

According to the information, the projects implemented in this area serve not only to increase the share of renewable sources in electricity generation but also to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, protect the environment, and foster a cleaner living environment.

The commissioning of the Jahangirbayli Small HydroPower Plant is one of the projects being carried out to restore energy infrastructure in the liberated territories and to effectively utilize the green energy potential of those areas.