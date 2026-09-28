Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Direct Meds


2026-09-28 06:32:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York City, NY, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Direct Meds that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Direct Meds Updates DirectMax Clinical Review and Licensed-Pharmacy Fulfillment Details (2026)" issued August 18th, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.


MENAFN28092026004107003653ID1111725449



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search