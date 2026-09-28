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NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Direct Meds
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York City, NY, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Direct Meds that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Direct Meds Updates DirectMax Clinical Review and Licensed-Pharmacy Fulfillment Details (2026)" issued August 18th, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.
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