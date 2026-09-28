Tajikistan Commissions New Facilities Across Gorno-Badakhshan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon remotely commissioned 90 facilities of various purposes across the city and districts of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) on September 27.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the facilities were commissioned during Rahmon's working visit as part of preparations for the 35th anniversary of the country's state independence.

"In the city of Khorog, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon remotely commissioned 90 facilities of various purposes built in the city and districts of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region in honor of the great national holiday - the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan," the statement said.

Eight facilities were commissioned in the city of Khorog, including enterprises for the processing and packaging of solid household waste, medicinal herbs and concrete production, as well as kindergartens and a sports complex.

Another 11 facilities were commissioned in Darvoz district, 12 in Vanj district, 12 in Rushon district, 15 in Roshtqala district, 16 in Shughnon district, nine in Ishkashim district and four in Murghob district.

The new facilities include industrial enterprises, production workshops, greenhouses, hotels, energy facilities, and educational and healthcare institutions.

In addition to the 90 facilities commissioned remotely, another 185 facilities of various purposes were commissioned in the cities and districts of GBAO as part of the President of Tajikistan's working visit.