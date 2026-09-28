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Russian Attack Causes Fire At Warehouse Site In Kyiv Region's Brovary District

Russian Attack Causes Fire At Warehouse Site In Kyiv Region's Brovary District


2026-09-28 06:07:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"As a result of the enemy attack, we are recording the consequences in Brovary district. In one of the settlements in the district, the attack caused a fire at a warehouse facility. Emergency responders are working at the scene," Tkachenko wrote.

Read also: Russian shelling damages businesses in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih

He said that in another settlement in the district, a building used to accommodate employees at an industrial facility was damaged. The fire was extinguished.

Tkachenko added that there were no deaths or injuries.

Ukrinform reported that emergency responders in Kyiv also extinguished fires following Russian strikes in the morning, and two people were rescued.

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