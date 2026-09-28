Jordan Condemns Ben-Gvir, Extremist Settlers Over Al-Aqsa Storming

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 28 (Petra) -- Jordan on Monday condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif by extremist Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and groups of extremist settlers, under the protection of Israeli occupation police.

The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs described the act as a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, an unacceptable escalation and provocation, and a blatant breach of the historical and legal status quo at Al-Haram Al-Sharif, as well as a desecration of its sanctity.

Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali reaffirmed the Kingdom's absolute rejection and strong condemnation of the continued incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif by ministers, officials, and extremist settlers, as well as their provocative practices and the facilitation of such repeated incursions by Israeli occupation police.

He said these actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law and represent an unacceptable attempt to impose new realities at Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif through efforts to establish a temporal and spatial division of the holy site.

Majali warned of the consequences of the continued violations and provocative practices, stressing that Israel has no sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem or its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

He called on the international community to adopt a firm position compelling Israel, as the occupying power, to halt its unlawful violations and practices against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and to cease all measures restricting worshippers' access to Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif.

Majali reiterated that Al-Aqsa Mosque, in its entirety, covering an area of 144 dunums, is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims, and that the Jerusalem Endowment Administration and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, affiliated with Jordan's Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places, is the legally mandated authority with exclusive jurisdiction over the administration of all affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif and the organization of access to it.

//Petra//WH