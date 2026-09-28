Japanese Tourists Eye Solo Rajasthan Trips 'Palace On Wheels' Sparks Buzz In Japan

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 28 (IANS) Rajasthan is witnessing a shift in tourism preferences in the Japanese market, with travellers showing growing interest in experiences beyond the state's iconic forts, palaces and desert landscapes.

At the conclusion of the four-day Tourism Expo Japan in Tokyo, Japanese tourists and travel trade representatives sought information on solo travel, the Palace on Wheels, wildlife, rural life, handicrafts and local cuisine. Women travellers interested in exploring Rajasthan on their own, in particular, raised questions about safety and travel arrangements.

The Tourism Expo Japan, held from September 24 to 27, concluded on Sunday, World Tourism Day, with the Rajasthan Tourism Department participating in the event. Tourism Secretary Shuchi Tyagi represented the department, accompanied by Joint Director Ajay Kumar Sharma.

Sharma said several Japanese women visitors expressed interest in travelling to Rajasthan independently, with safety emerging as one of their key concerns. They were briefed on the state's tourist assistance mechanisms, including police support, the Tourist Assistance Force and the availability of women police personnel.

According to Sharma, enquiries from the Japanese market are no longer limited to Rajasthan's traditional tourist attractions and are increasingly covering a wider range of travel experiences. Japanese travel agents and tour operators also sought information on Rajasthan's package tours. Discussions covered combining multiple destinations into a single itinerary, rail, road and air connectivity between destinations, travel times, hotel options and overall travel costs.

“Discussions also covered linking Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ranthambore and Shekhawati through different tourism experiences,” Sharma said.

Visitors also showed interest in wildlife, rural life, folk culture, handicrafts and local cuisine.

The Palace on Wheels emerged as one of the major attractions among Japanese visitors exploring Rajasthan's tourism offerings. Several visitors sought information about the luxury train's royal ambience, interiors, travel experience and booking process.

Sharma said Japanese travellers were showing interest not only in Rajasthan's royal heritage but also in the distinctive experiences associated with it. Rajasthan Tourism also held discussions with representatives of Japan's leading travel companies.

The discussions focused on possibilities for promoting Rajasthan in the Japanese market and strengthening cooperation with Japan's travel industry.

Japanese travel professionals, content creators and influencers also expressed interest in developing video and digital content showcasing Rajasthan.

Kiyotaka Kobayashi, a representative of a hotel in Tokyo, expressed interest in strengthening contacts with Rajasthan's hospitality industry.

Takahiro Sato, associated with the Japan Association of Travel Agents, also visited the Rajasthan Tourism pavilion and sought information about the state's tourism products. Sharma said Rajasthan Tourism has regularly invited Japanese travel agents and tour operators to participate in the Great Indian Travel Bazaar (GITB).

During the Tokyo expo, several Japanese tour operators and influencers expressed interest in participating in GITB 2027. The interest, Sharma said, reflected the growing scope for Rajasthan to engage with the Japanese travel trade through both conventional tourism products and emerging experiential offerings.

Rajasthan has recorded a substantial increase in Japanese tourist visits over the past four years. The number rose from 4,659 in 2022 to 16,229 in 2023, 25,748 in 2024 and 25,250 in 2025.

Japanese tourist visits in 2025 were therefore approximately 5.4 times the 2022 level.

Tourism cooperation between India and Japan has also continued to expand. The India-Japan Joint Working Group on Tourism has focused on areas, including Buddhist tourism, student travel, exchanges between tourism institutions, familiarisation visits for travel trade and media, and improved air connectivity.