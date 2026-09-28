Milestone Systems Ranked Number One In Combined Video Management Software And Cloud-Based Security Market In EMEA

Morten Illum, Chief Revenue Officer, Milestone Systems

Omdia market share data for 2025 continues to show Milestone as the market leader across the EMEA region, with a 19 per cent share of USD 573 million market.

- Morten Illum, Chief Revenue Officer, Milestone SystemsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Leading across EMEA.Milestone Systems is the largest single provider of video management software (VMS) and Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to 2025 market share data from technology research and advisory group, Omdia.Milestone has nearly one-fifth (19.1 per cent) of the overall EMEA market, which includes the UK and Ireland – a market-leading position that hasn't altered since 2021.Video drives operational value across industries.Across the EMEA region, the VMS and video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market grew 10 per cent in 2025 to USD 573 million, and the Middle East and Eastern Europe saw particular growth.Omdia's figures come at a time when organisations across EMEA are increasingly using video to support operational decision-making alongside security. Across traffic management, transportation, retail and manufacturing, video data is helping organisations better understand how sites and services perform and make more informed decisions.An open platform for changing customer needs.Morten Illum, Chief Revenue Officer, Milestone Systems, said:“This ranking reflects what customers across EMEA continue to look for: open, flexible video technology that gives them choice today and room to evolve tomorrow. Together with our partner community, we help customers design systems around their specific needs, while future-proofing their investment as AI and cloud technologies transform the value of video beyond security.”Milestone's leading position is built on three key offerings: Milestone XProtectvideo management software, Milestone BriefCamAI-powered analytics and Milestone Arculescloud VSaaS. Together, they give organisations the flexibility to deploy video on premises, in the cloud or across hybrid environments, while adding analytics without replacing existing systems.UK and Ireland continue to drive growth across EMEA.The UK and Ireland remain strategically important markets for Milestone. Earlier this year, the company opened its London Concept Centre, an interactive space where end users, integrators and partners can explore Milestone technology alongside solutions from partners including Axis, Bosch, Gallagher, Hanwha, Honeywell, i-PRO, ADI, Oprema, Zenitel and 2N before designing a system.Martin McGrath, Sales Director for UK and Ireland at Milestone Systems, said:“The UK is a demanding market, and rightly so. Organisations increasingly expect their video systems to support business decisions as well as security needs, while continuing to adapt as their operations evolve. Our leading position across EMEA gives customers confidence that the platform they choose today will remain open, supported and continuously developed in the years ahead.”Building trustworthy AI.Milestone is also investing in the data foundations behind video AI through Project Hafnia, its regulatory-compliant video data library, and brighter AI anonymisation technology. Together, these initiatives are designed to give customers greater transparency into how AI models are trained.ENDSMilestone Systems is a world leader in data-driven video technology used in industries as diverse as manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, retail, and traffic management. We provide a clear picture of how to create a safer, better and more prosperous world. Our product suite includes XProtect video management software, BriefCam AI-powered analytics, and Arcules cloud VSaaS. It helps our customers learn from the past, understand the present, and predict the future. Milestone is also advancing responsible Vision AI through Project Hafnia, the world's largest regulatory-compliant video data library, and brighter AI anonymisation technology. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Milestone employs more than 1,500 people worldwide and has been an independent company in the Canon Group since 2014.For more information visit: . For news and other press releases, visitMedia enquiries:Sophie Bahn CederstrømSenior PR and Communications Business PartnerPR and Public Affairs...+45 50 84 29 55

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Milestone Systems ranked number one in combined video management software and cloud-based security market in EMEA News Provided By Morris Tate September 28, 2026, 09:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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