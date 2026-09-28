Nayanthara Hosts Lavish Jungle-Themed 4Th Birthday For Sons Uyir, Ulag

Actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan celebrated the fourth birthday of their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, with a lavish jungle-themed party. The couple shared pictures and videos from the“roaring” celebration on their social media handles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

Jungle-Themed Birthday Bash

The venue was transformed into a vibrant jungle paradise, with lush greenery, faux trees, plants and animal-inspired decorations creating the theme for the birthday bash.

The celebrations also featured multiple elaborate cakes reflecting the twins' interests. A two-tier jungle-themed cake, decorated with miniature animal figurines, took centre stage, while separate cakes inspired by Black Panther and the Avengers were also arranged for the occasion.

Pictures from the celebration show Nayanthara and Vignesh holding Uyir and Ulag close as the twins prepared to cut their birthday cakes. Friends and family were also present for the celebrations.

About Uyir and Ulag

Uyir and Ulag are the twin sons of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The couple initially introduced their sons by their shorter names, before later revealing their full names at an awards show: Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan.

The names have Tamil roots.“Uyir” translates to life or soul, while“Ulag”, derived from“Ulagam”, means the world.

The twins were born via surrogacy in 2022, a few months after Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June 2022. They have now turned four. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)