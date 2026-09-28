Computers Global Market Report 2026: Capitalize On The $161.29 Billion Revenue Surge To $676.41 Billion By 2030-Benchmark Apple, Microsoft, Dell, Lenovo And ASUS To Secure Share As AI Pcs And Tariffs Disrupt Global Supply Chains

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Computers Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global computers market is maintaining strong growth as businesses, households, educational institutions and digital entertainment users increase demand for advanced computing devices. The market is projected to grow from $484.99 billion in 2025 to $515.12 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Historical growth has been supported by the widespread adoption of personal computers, declining hardware costs, expanding internet access, enterprise PC deployment and increased office automation.

Looking ahead, the computers market is forecast to reach $676.41 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by remote and hybrid working models, the development of artificial intelligence-enabled PCs, rising demand for high-performance systems, digital education initiatives and greater emphasis on sustainable hardware design. Key computer market trends include increasing demand for portable computing, wider adoption of high-performance computing, the emergence of AI-enabled personal computers, energy-efficient devices and computing solutions optimized for distributed workforces.

The rising popularity of high-definition gaming, virtual reality and streaming services is creating significant opportunities across the global computers market. These applications require advanced processing capabilities, high-quality graphics and reliable system performance. Adoption continues to increase alongside improvements in technology, faster internet speeds and growing consumer interest in immersive digital experiences.

Gaming remains an important computer market growth driver because modern titles require powerful processors, graphics capabilities and responsive hardware to support realistic and uninterrupted gameplay. In August 2024, Video Games Europe reported that gaming industry revenue across five key European markets reached €25.7 billion in 2023, an increase of 5% compared with 2022. Continued growth in gaming and digital entertainment is expected to stimulate demand for premium laptops, desktops and other high-performance computing devices.

Product innovation is also shaping competition within the computer industry. In January 2023, Apple introduced a 15-inch MacBook Air powered by the M2 chip. The device includes a Liquid Retina display, 8GB of unified memory, 512GB of SSD storage, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and Touch ID. The launch reflects broader industry efforts to combine processing performance, portability, power efficiency and functionality in devices designed for increasingly demanding professional and consumer workloads.

Strategic acquisitions are further strengthening capabilities in artificial intelligence infrastructure and large-scale computing. In March 2025, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. acquired ZT Systems Inc. for $4.9 billion. The transaction combines AMD's silicon and software portfolio with ZT Systems' rack design and systems integration expertise. This integration is expected to accelerate the deployment of end-to-end AI infrastructure at scale, including custom rack-scale servers and computing systems for hyperscale cloud providers.

The computers market includes PCs, laptops, tablets and other computing devices sold through business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. These products serve household and commercial applications, with demand influenced by performance requirements, affordability, mobility, energy efficiency and access to supporting digital infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional computers market in 2025, while North America ranked as the second largest. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Bangladesh, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, New Zealand, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, Russia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, the USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran, Turkey, the UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: PCs; Laptops; Tablets; Other Computers

2) By Distribution Channel: Business-To-Business (B2B); Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

3) By Application: Household; Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By PCs: Desktops; All-in-One PCs; Workstations

2) By Laptops: Traditional Laptops; Ultrabooks; Gaming Laptops; 2-in-1 Laptops

3) By Tablets: Standard Tablets; Rugged Tablets; Tablet PCs

4) By Other Computers: Mini PCs; Thin Clients; Home Theater PCs (HTPCs)

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

