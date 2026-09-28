Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

September 28, 2026

Shell plc (the“Company”) announces that it has received notification that, on 24 September 2026, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under annual bonus arrangements and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Details of the transactions are set out below.



PDMR Number Share Type Place of Transaction

Wael Sawan 2,211.85048 Ordinary Shares Amsterdam

Wael Sawan 2,001.51133 Ordinary Shares London

Sinead Gorman 2,417.41860 Ordinary Shares London

Philippa Bounds 0.00491 Ordinary Shares Amsterdam

Philippa Bounds 212.96999 Ordinary Shares London

Peter Costello 25.63528 Ordinary Shares Amsterdam

Peter Costello 1,074.45175 Ordinary Shares London

Cederic Cremers 403.99964 Ordinary Shares Amsterdam

Machteld de Haan 435.12124 Ordinary Shares Amsterdam

Machteld de Haan 18.37605 American Depositary Shares New York

Andrew Smith 645.62164 Ordinary Shares Amsterdam

Rachel Solway 124.66164 Ordinary Shares London



The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s) Wael

Last Name(s) Sawan

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.

Currency EUR

Price 42.2073

Volume 2,211.85048

Total 93,356.24

Aggregated information

Volume 2,211.85048

Price 42.2073

Total 93,356.24

Date of transaction 24/09/2026