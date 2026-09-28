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Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-09-28 05:31:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
September 28, 2026
Shell plc (the“Company”) announces that it has received notification that, on 24 September 2026, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under annual bonus arrangements and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Details of the transactions are set out below.
PDMR Number Share Type Place of Transaction
Wael Sawan 2,211.85048 Ordinary Shares Amsterdam
Wael Sawan 2,001.51133 Ordinary Shares London
Sinead Gorman 2,417.41860 Ordinary Shares London
Philippa Bounds 0.00491 Ordinary Shares Amsterdam
Philippa Bounds 212.96999 Ordinary Shares London
Peter Costello 25.63528 Ordinary Shares Amsterdam
Peter Costello 1,074.45175 Ordinary Shares London
Cederic Cremers 403.99964 Ordinary Shares Amsterdam
Machteld de Haan 435.12124 Ordinary Shares Amsterdam
Machteld de Haan 18.37605 American Depositary Shares New York
Andrew Smith 645.62164 Ordinary Shares Amsterdam
Rachel Solway 124.66164 Ordinary Shares London

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 42.2073
Volume 2,211.85048
Total 93,356.24
Aggregated information
Volume 2,211.85048
Price 42.2073
Total 93,356.24
Date of transaction 24/09/2026
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency GBP
Price 36.17998
Volume 2,001.51133
Total 72,414.64
Aggregated information
Volume 2,001.51133
Price 36.17998
Total 72,414.64
Date of transaction 24/09/2026
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Sinead
Last Name(s) Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency GBP
Price 36.17998
Volume 2,417.41860
Total 87,462.16
Aggregated information
Volume 2,417.41860
Price 36.17998
Total 87,462.16
Date of transaction 24/09/2026
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Philippa
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Legal Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 42.2073
Volume 0.00491
Total 0.21
Aggregated information
Volume 0.00491
Price 42.2073
Total 0.21
Date of transaction 24/09/2026
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Philippa
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Legal Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency GBP
Price 36.17998
Volume 212.96999
Total 7,705.25
Aggregated information
Volume 212.96999
Price 36.17998
Total 7,705.25
Date of transaction 24/09/2026
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Peter
Last Name(s) Costello
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Upstream
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 42.2073
Volume 25.63528
Total 1,082.00
Aggregated information
Volume 25.63528
Price 42.2073
Total 1,082.00
Date of transaction 24/09/2026
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Peter
Last Name(s) Costello
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Upstream
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency GBP
Price 36.17998
Volume 1,074.45175
Total 38,873.64
Aggregated information
Volume 1,074.45175
Price 36.17998
Total 38,873.64
Date of transaction 24/09/2026
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Cederic
Last Name(s) Cremers
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Integrated Gas
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 42.2073
Volume 403.99964
Total 17,051.73
Aggregated information
Volume 403.99964
Price 42.2073
Total 17,051.73
Date of transaction 24/09/2026
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Machteld
Last Name(s) de Haan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 42.2073
Volume 435.12124
Total 18,365.29
Aggregated information
Volume 435.12124
Price 42.2073
Total 18,365.29
Date of transaction 24/09/2026
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Machteld
Last Name(s) de Haan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument American Depositary Shares (SHEL)
Identification Code US7802593050
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency USD
Price 96.32
Volume 18.37605
Total 1,769.98
Aggregated information
Volume 18.37605
Price 96.32
Total 1,769.98
Date of transaction 24/09/2026
Place of transaction New York


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Andrew
Last Name(s) Smith
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Trading and Supply
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 42.2073
Volume 645.62164
Total 27,249.95
Aggregated information
Volume 645.62164
Price 42.2073
Total 27,249.95
Date of transaction 24/09/2026
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Rachel
Last Name(s) Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources and Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency GBP
Price 36.17998
Volume 124.66164
Total 4,510.26
Aggregated information
Volume 124.66164
Price 36.17998
Total 4,510.26
Date of transaction 24/09/2026
Place of transaction London

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