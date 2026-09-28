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7 Killed, 13 Injured In Traffic Accident In Southern Turkiye

7 Killed, 13 Injured In Traffic Accident In Southern Turkiye


2026-09-28 05:18:11
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Seven people were killed and 13 others injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a car in Gaziantep province, southern Turkiye.

Local authorities reported that rescue, ambulance, and fire crews rushed to the scene and carried out the necessary interventions. The injured were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Police cordoned off the area to facilitate rescue operations and debris removal, while authorities launched an investigation to determine the circumstances and causes of the accident.

Turkiye Taffic accident Gaziantep

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Gulf Times

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