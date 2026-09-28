7 Killed, 13 Injured In Traffic Accident In Southern Turkiye
Local authorities reported that rescue, ambulance, and fire crews rushed to the scene and carried out the necessary interventions. The injured were transported to hospitals for treatment.
Police cordoned off the area to facilitate rescue operations and debris removal, while authorities launched an investigation to determine the circumstances and causes of the accident.Turkiye Taffic accident Gaziantep
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