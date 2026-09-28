Jordan University Holds Workshop On Institutional Excellence

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- The University of Jordan, in cooperation with the King Abdullah II Centre for Excellence, held a workshop focused on institutional excellence with the participation of the university's excellence team.

According to a university statement issued Monday, the workshop provided an opportunity to discuss institutional excellence, exchange knowledge and experience in the field, and review development practices and approaches aimed at improving performance and supporting sustainable institutional outcomes.

The workshop forms part of the ongoing efforts of the centre and the university to strengthen a culture of excellence and further develop institutional performance in accordance with international best practices.

//Petra//WH