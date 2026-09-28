Chirag Paswan Demands Legal Right For Students For Cancelled Exams

Demand for Student Reimbursement

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday said students should have a legal right to reimbursement of travel expenses, accommodation and food costs whenever examinations are cancelled, adding that the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has firmly raised the demand in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters, Paswan said the proposal was aimed at providing relief to students who incur expenses while appearing for examinations.“We want this to take the form of a legal right for the youth. Wherever exams are cancelled, students should receive reimbursement for their travel expenses, arrangements for their accommodation, and provisions for their food. We have firmly presented this stance of the party on the floor of the House as well,” he said.

'Youth Bole To' Campaign

Speaking about his campaign 'Youth Bole To', Paswan said the initiative was aimed at providing young people with a platform to express their views.“This is the party's vision, and I firmly believe that the youth should be given an opportunity, a platform, to voice their views... I also believe that this platform was created with this very vision in mind,” he said.

Plans for UP Assembly Elections

Paswan said the campaign was launched from Patna and referred to an event held in Prayagraj, saying the response from young people in Uttar Pradesh had strengthened his confidence in his party's plans for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.“We launched this initiative from Patna, and the excellent event held yesterday in Prayagraj, along with the tremendous enthusiasm shown by the youth of Uttar Pradesh, has further strengthened my confidence regarding my party's plans to contest the UP Assembly elections,” he said.

Referring to the gathering at Prayagraj's Parade Ground, Paswan said the response had reinforced his belief in the party's electoral approach in Uttar Pradesh.“Seeing the massive gathering of youth at the Parade Ground in Prayagraj yesterday, I am convinced that we are moving forward with the right electoral approach in Uttar Pradesh, and we will certainly garner the people's support,” he said. (ANI)

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