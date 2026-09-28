Kohli, Gill Reflect On Camaraderie After Match-Winning Centuries Vs WI

Following their match-winning centuries against the West Indies in the first ODI, Indian batting superstars Virat Kohli and skipper Shubman Gill reflected on their camaraderie, with the veteran praising the India Test and ODI captain for his leadership and batting skills, while Gill spoke about his journey from idolising Kohli as a youngster to sharing partnerships with him on the field.

Virat's 86th international century, which also took him past the 15,000-run mark in ODIs, along with Gill's calculated hundred, helped India chase down a challenging target of 299 against the West Indies in the first ODI at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday with more than eight overs to spare and eight wickets in hand.

Gill on Idolising Kohli

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Gill reflected on scoring another century and sharing a century partnership with Kohli in Thiruvananthapuram, having last achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in January 2023.“It was fun batting with Paaji here. I have batted with him twice here (at Thiruvananthapuram). Both times, we got a 100-run partnership and scored centuries. Very happy; growing up, I never thought I would be alongside Virat bhai when he completes his 15,000 ODI runs. From watching him and idolising him to being on the crease with him and sharing those moments, I think the journey has been great so far, and I hope we will share even more memories," he said.

The Indian skipper also spoke about the "ease and confidence" that has become evident in Kohli's batting in recent times. "We can all see how much Virat bhai is enjoying his batting right now. The ease and confidence with which he is batting right now, it translates from off the field to on the field.”

Kohli on Chasing Wins, Not Numbers

Reflecting on reaching the 15,000-run milestone, Kohli said that while it was a significant number, his primary focus had always been on helping the team win, adding that a player could not sustain a long career by chasing individual numbers. "If you look at it from a numbers perspective, it is a big number. But the goal is simple: to make the team win from difficult situations. That is what I have tried to do over the years. You can only play for this long if you are looking to make the team win. You cannot play for long looking for numbers. If you get numbers, you would compromise on the main goal. I am lucky to have been in this position for so long, and to tick off this big number to another win is quite special," he said.

'Free-Flowing Camaraderie': Kohli Praises Gill

Kohli said he had known Gill since the latter's India debut in 2019 and shared a "free-flowing, fun-filled camaraderie" with him. He also praised Gill's batting skills, saying there was not much he needed to tell the young captain while batting and that Gill's leadership position reflected his "right perspective" towards the game. "He is in a leadership position. I have been there, and now I am a senior player. When all the seniors and leaders are smiling, keeping the environment light, everyone feels relaxed, as we are not taking pressure. We do not talk about matches that often, we keep talking about things here and there. We both know what to do. Sometimes, on the basis of experience, I can chip in. We bounce off ideas while fielding, but while batting, you do not have to say much to him. He has great skill. I was asked how it is like batting with him; I said there is a reason why he is leading the team: it is because he has got the right perspective to look at the game and he can make the team win," signed off Virat.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. An opening stand of 135 runs between John Campbell (62 in 60 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Justin Greaves (101 in 108 balls, with 12 fours) and a fighting half-century from Amir Jangoo (58* in 43 balls, with seven fours and a six) took WI to 298/7 in 50 overs. Kuldeep Yadav (4/40) was the pick of the bowlers for India.

A partnership of 74 runs between Rohit Sharma (32 in 35 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and skipper Shubman Gill started things strongly for India. Gill put on a clinical 151-run stand with Virat, scoring 110 off 108 balls, with 13 fours and a six. Virat (139* off 88 balls, with 10 fours and nine sixes) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (13*) took India home, with eight wickets in hand. (ANI)

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