Russian Forces Strike Critical Infrastructure In Chernihiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“As early as this morning, there was a drone strike on critical infrastructure in the region,” Chaus said.

He noted that on Sunday, September 27, the enemy attacked a facility in the town of Semenivka with a“Molniya” missile.

Russian drone attack on Novhorod-Siverskyi injures four people

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of September 27, Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region with a drone, injuring four peopl, including two children. Several residential buildings were damaged.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine, illustrative