Russian Forces Strike Critical Infrastructure In Chernihiv Region
“As early as this morning, there was a drone strike on critical infrastructure in the region,” Chaus said.
He noted that on Sunday, September 27, the enemy attacked a facility in the town of Semenivka with a“Molniya” missile.Read also: Russian drone attack on Novhorod-Siverskyi injures four people
As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of September 27, Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region with a drone, injuring four peopl, including two children. Several residential buildings were damaged.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine, illustrative
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