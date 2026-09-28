Japan Extends Condolences Over Tun Dr Siti Hasmah's Passing

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Wan Muhammad Aslah Wan Razali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 (NNN) -- Japan has expressed its deepest condolences to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his family on the passing of Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali at the age of 100.

Dr Siti Hasmah died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here on Monday morning.

Speaking to Bernama at the Malaysia-Japan Industrial & Innovation (MJII) Expo 2026 at UTM Kuala Lumpur on Monday, Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Shikata Noriyuki said:“We also extend a message of prayer, and that may she rest in peace”.

Japanese Chamber of Trade and Industry, Malaysia (JACTIM) president Hiromitsu Narukama also expressed his condolences and sympathy to Dr Mahathir and his family.

Narukama, who is managing director and chief executive officer of Mitsui & Co (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, paid tribute to Dr Siti Hasmah for being a strong pillar of support for Dr Mahathir and for her involvement in international collaboration and dialogue.

Dr Siti Hasmah stood by Dr Mahathir through decades of public life, a period that also saw Malaysia forge closer relations with Japan.

Dr Mahathir, who served as Malaysia's prime minister from 1981 to 2003 and again from 2018 to 2020, played an instrumental role in strengthening Malaysia-Japan relations through the Look East Policy, which he introduced in 1982.

Drawing on Japan's experience to drive Malaysia's industrialisation, the policy became a cornerstone of Malaysia-Japan ties and continues today as Look East Policy 2.0.

--NNN