Gray Media Delivers Extensive 2026 Midterm Coverage With Over 100 Debates And Forums Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Broadcast and streaming events across battleground states highlight Gray's comprehensive local coverage ahead of the November elections

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once again, Gray Media's television stations are engaged in extensive coverage of the November midterm elections, hosting major debates and candidate forums across Alaska, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, South Carolina, and Texas. The upcoming broadcasts build on an active election cycle in which Gray stations have already carried more than 90 political debates and forums, most of which Gray stations hosted or co-hosted, providing candidates across all major political parties with several hundred hours of free airtime and production support across markets nationwide.

Of the more than 100 candidate forums brought to local communities by Gray Media's local news stations, most of these events will allow voters to hear directly from candidates in many of the most watched and competitive races in the country.

In Georgia, Gray and Atlanta News First (WANF) will host debates for the state's top two races originating from Gray's Assembly Studios in Doraville, and broadcasting and streaming these debates live across Gray stations in every Georgia media market. Coverage begins Tuesday, October 6, with the Georgia Gubernatorial Town Hall Debate between Democratic nominee and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican challenger and healthcare executive Rick Jackson-the only debate between the two candidates. In a modified town hall format, undecided and persuadable likely Georgia voters will question the candidates on key statewide issues, including cost of living concerns and data center development.

Georgia election coverage continues Thursday, October 8, with the Georgia U.S. Senate Debate between incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Mike Collins. In a traditional broadcast debate format, the two candidates will answer questions from a panel of journalists representing Gray Media stations across Georgia, moderated by Rick Folbaum, co-host of On the Record with Atlanta News First.

Also in Georgia, WRDW and WAGT in Augusta will broadcast an exclusive 30-minute healthcare forum featuring Georgia's candidates for governor. The prerecorded special airs Sunday, October 11 and Monday, October 12.

In Maine, Gray's WABI (Bangor) and WAGM (Presque Isle) will partner to broadcast two key debates ahead of the November elections. The stations will air a U.S. Senate debate on Tuesday, October 13, followed by a debate for Maine's 2nd Congressional District on Thursday, October 15.

In South Carolina, Gray stations will broadcast an exclusive live gubernatorial debate on Tuesday, October 6 originating from WIS studios in Columbia. Republican nominee Alan Wilson and Democratic nominee Jermaine Johnson will face off as voters prepare to elect a new governor for the first time in nearly a decade. Moderated by WIS Anchor Judi Gatson, with questions from political reporters and anchors, the debate will air and stream live across Gray stations and digital platforms serving South Carolina, including WIS (Columbia), WHNS (Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson), WCSC (Charleston), WMBF (Myrtle Beach), WAGT (Augusta-Aiken). In addition, WTOC in Savannah, Georgia, and WBTV in Charlotte, North Carolina, both Gray Media stations whose coverage areas extend into South Carolina, will also carry the debate.

Additionally, WHNS will host a debate in the race for South Carolina's 4th Congressional District on Thursday, October 8. The broadcast will feature incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. William Timmons and Democratic nominee Courtney McClain from the FOX Carolina studio in Greenville.

In Iowa, Gray's KCRG (Cedar Rapids), KTIV (Sioux City) and KWQC (Davenport) will together host three debates for Iowa governor on Tuesday, October 6; Wednesday, October 14; and Tuesday, October 27. KCRG and KWQC will also co-host a debate for Iowa's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday, October 20.

In Alaska, KTUU in Anchorage will partner with Alaska Public Media to co-produce and co-host three“Debate for the State” broadcasts, beginning with the Alaska gubernatorial debate on Thursday, October 8. Coverage continues with the U.S. House debate on Wednesday, October 14, and concludes with the U.S. Senate debate on Thursday, October 15. Gray stations in Fairbanks and Juneau will also air these debates.

In Texas, KWTX in Waco will partner with the Hispanic Leaders Network on Monday, October 19, to stream a candidate forum for Central Texas voters. The streaming event features candidates running for Texas Senate District 22, Texas House of Representatives District 56, U.S. Congress District 17, Texas House of Representatives District 54, and McLennan County Commissioner Precinct 2.

“Local journalism plays a critical role in a healthy democracy, and our stations take that responsibility seriously,” said Sandy Breland, Gray's Chief Operating Officer. “By bringing candidates directly to voters in clear, substantive, and accessible formats across broadcast and digital platforms, we ensure our communities have the trusted information they need before heading to the ballot box.”

Viewers can check local Gray Media station listings, websites, and mobile apps for exact broadcast and streaming details for each event.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. We serve 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

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