ADMAF Launches Next Round Of 2026 ADMAF Awards Open Calls For Emerging Emirati Creatives

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Submissions are open for three ADMAF Awards celebrating rising UAE talent across music, theatre, dance, visual arts and design, with entries accepted until 16 November Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, September 2026: The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) has opened submissions for three annual ADMAF Awards, providing a platform for discovering and celebrating creative excellence in the UAE. For 30 years, ADMAF has nurtured talent and connected communities, generations and cultures through creative expression. Through mentorship, platforms and opportunities, the Foundation has supported hundreds of artists, students and practitioners in taking their ideas from concept to international stages. These annual open calls continue that legacy by recognising creative achievement, supporting artistic development and expanding the UAE's community of cultural ambassadors. H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, said:“We have always believed that investing in creative individuals is an investment in the future, and that discovering talent and empowering it with knowledge and opportunity is the key to driving cultural momentum and building a sustainable creative economy. Our awards continue to bring this vision to life, offering meaningful opportunities for young Emirati creatives to develop their craft and transform their ideas into work that can compete and stand out on the world stage.” She added:“In collaboration with our educational partners, Gulf Capital and TotalEnergies, our awards across performing arts, visual arts and sustainable design reflect a commitment we have upheld since our founding thirty years ago: to nurture national talent and invest in youth. By empowering the cultural and creative industries, we continue to build a creative ecosystem that tells the UAE's story and strengthens its cultural and creative presence around the world.” Gulf Capital – ADMAF Awards 2026 Submission Deadline: 16 November The Gulf Capital – ADMAF Awards celebrate and support the next generation of Emirati creative talent through two dedicated awards recognising excellence in the performing and visual arts. Dr. Karim El Solh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Capital, said:“The Gulf Capital – ADMAF Creativity and Visual Arts Awards have played a meaningful role in uncovering and uplifting the voices of talented Emirati artists, offering them a platform, recognition and opportunity to transform their creative ambitions into reality. Each year, the Awards open the door for a new generation of artists to share their stories, showcase their talents and take their place within the UAE's vibrant cultural landscape. Gulf Capital is proud to have sponsored these Creativity and Visual Arts Awards over the last 18 years and to have supported and celebrated the numerous talented Emirati artists.” The Gulf Capital – ADMAF Creativity Award invites emerging talents in music, theatre, dance and spoken word to inspire audiences through innovative expression. The award encourages young performers to develop their craft, refine their artistic voice and present their work to wider audiences. Entries may be submitted individually by Emirati artists, aged 18 to 35, or in groups of two to five participants, provided the group includes at least one Emirati member. Submissions will be judged on artistic merit, originality, creativity, technical skill, presentation, storytelling and professionalism. The winner will receive a grand prize of AED 20,000, and their work will be showcased at the Abu Dhabi Festival 2027.

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Join the waiting list. Earn The Gulf Capital – ADMAF Visual Arts Award celebrates emerging UAE artists who demonstrate exceptional creativity across visual art forms. The award highlights the importance of experimentation, dialogue and visual storytelling within the UAE's contemporary art landscape. Entries may be submitted individually by Emirati artists, aged 18 to 35, or in groups of two to four participants, provided the group includes at least one Emirati member. Eligible disciplines include video, film, animation, photography, painting, sculpture and installation. Submissions will be evaluated for artistic merit, originality, creativity, technical skill, and emotional impact. The winner will receive a grand prize of AED 10,000, and their work will be showcased at the Abu Dhabi Festival 2027. TotalEnergies Sustainability Design Award 2026 Submission Deadline: 16 November Established to recognise outstanding innovation and achievement by young Emiratis in the fields of sustainable design and architecture, the TotalEnergies Sustainability Design Award highlights the role of design in shaping a more resilient and responsible future. The theme for 2026 is“Sustainable Design for Connected Communities”. Moufdi CHIKH, President of TotalEnergies EP UAE and Country Chair, said:“At TotalEnergies, we believe that creativity and innovation are essential drivers of sustainable progress. Over the past 12 years, the Sustainability Design Award has provided a platform for talented young designers to showcase ideas that can make a lasting impact on society and the environment. We are proud to continue supporting this initiative and look forward to seeing the bold concepts and innovative solutions that this year's participants will bring forward.” Entries must fall within one of the following categories: building design, interior design, landscape architecture or sustainable design and should address at least one of sustainability's three main pillars: economic, environmental and social. The winner will receive a grand prize of AED 10,000, and their work will be showcased at the Abu Dhabi Festival 2027.

ADMAF's awards reflect its commitment to nurturing creative talent, fostering artistic excellence and empowering emerging and established voices to help shape the regional and global arts landscape. With the continued support of its partners, these programmes also expand career opportunities for UAE creatives.