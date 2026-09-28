Manufacturing And Supply Deals In Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology 2021-2026 Benchmark Financial Terms, Access Real Contracts, And Identify Leading Partners To Strengthen Supply Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Manufacturing and Supply Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2021-2026" has been added tooffering.

The Manufacturing and Supply Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology report delivers strategic intelligence on manufacturing agreements and supply partnerships across the global life sciences industry. Developed for business development, licensing, procurement, operations and supply chain professionals, it examines how pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies establish production relationships, allocate operational responsibilities and negotiate commercial terms.

Fully revised and updated, the report features an extensive directory of manufacturing and supply deals announced in recent years. The information is sourced from the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, with each available record providing financial details, links to online deal information and access to contract documents filed with regulators.

Combining deal data, transaction-value analysis and contractual evidence, the report supports pharmaceutical manufacturing partner selection, agreement benchmarking, due diligence and negotiation. Users can assess comparable transactions, identify active dealmakers and examine the provisions that shape successful manufacturing and supply relationships.

Key Benefits



Accelerate market research: Review manufacturing and supply agreements through a consolidated resource rather than searching across corporate announcements, regulatory filings and multiple databases.

Benchmark partnership structures: Examine how life sciences companies assign manufacturing responsibilities, production commitments, operational roles and long-term supply obligations.

Evaluate disclosed financial terms: Compare transaction values, pricing arrangements and payment structures to inform commercial planning and negotiations.

Review contract documents: Access SEC-filed manufacturing and supply agreements where available, revealing detailed contractual provisions that may not appear in public announcements.

Identify active dealmakers: Determine which pharmaceutical, biotechnology and manufacturing companies are establishing the most partnerships and assess their outsourcing strategies. Monitor industry activity: Analyze dealmaking across therapeutic areas, technology types, companies and industry sectors to track changes in production and supply chain strategies.

Report Coverage



Analysis of pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing deal trends

Assessment of common manufacturing and supply agreement structures

Ranking and review of leading transactions by disclosed value

Profiles of prominent manufacturing and supply dealmakers

Deal analysis by company, therapeutic area, technology type and sector

A detailed directory of agreements recorded in the Current Agreements database Links to supporting deal records and publicly available contracts

Due Diligence Based on Executed Agreements

Actual contract documents allow users to investigate the provisions governing real-world pharmaceutical manufacturing and biotechnology supply partnerships. Relevant areas of analysis include:



Production responsibilities, capacity requirements and manufacturing commitments

Commercial supply terms and performance obligations

Pricing mechanisms, payment schedules and other financial provisions

Exclusivity clauses and territorial supply rights

Quality assurance, regulatory compliance and oversight responsibilities Agreement duration, renewal conditions and termination rights

These documents provide deeper visibility into negotiated risk allocation, operational accountability and commercial protections. Such detail can strengthen partner evaluation, support contract planning and help negotiation teams identify relevant precedents before entering discussions.

Strategic Value for Life Sciences Companies

Manufacturing and supply partnerships remain central to pharmaceutical and biotechnology product development and commercialization. Companies use external manufacturing relationships to increase production capacity, secure specialist capabilities, support geographic expansion and prepare products for commercial launch.

The report enables decision-makers to compare market activity with their own manufacturing, outsourcing and supply chain priorities. Its combination of structured deal intelligence, financial benchmarking and original contract documentation helps organizations evaluate prospective partners, anticipate key negotiation issues and develop agreements aligned with operational and commercial objectives.

For teams seeking reliable intelligence on pharmaceutical manufacturing agreements, biotechnology supply deals and life sciences outsourcing partnerships, the report provides a practical foundation for due diligence, competitive analysis and informed dealmaking.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in manufacturing and supply dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of manufacturing and supply deal

2.3. Trends in manufacturing and supply deals since 2021

2.3.1. Manufacturing and supply dealmaking by year

2.3.2. manufacturing and supply dealmaking by phase of development

2.3.3. Manufacturing and supply dealmaking by industry sector

2.3.4. Manufacturing and supply dealmaking by therapy area

2.3.5. Manufacturing and supply dealmaking by technology type

2.3.6. Manufacturing and supply dealmaking by most active company

2.4. Reasons for entering into manufacturing and supply partnering deals

2.5. The future of manufacturing and supply deals

Chapter 3 - Overview of manufacturing and supply deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. manufacturing and supply agreement structure

Chapter 4 - Leading manufacturing and supply deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top manufacturing and supply deals by value

Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active manufacturing and supply dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active manufacturing and supply dealmakers

Chapter 6 - manufacturing and supply deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. manufacturing and supply deals with contracts

Deal directory

Deal directory - manufacturing and supply dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - manufacturing and supply dealmaking by therapy area

Deal directory - manufacturing and supply dealmaking by technology type

Companies Featured



AAVantgarde

Acuitas Therapeutics

Adaptimmune

Affinia Therapeutics

Alamar Biosciences

Alpine Immune Sciences

Andelyn Biosciences

Arcturus Therapeutics

Ascend Advanced Therapies

AtomVie Global Radiopharma

Beacon Therapeutics

BioCina

BlueWhale Bio

Boundless Bio

Cabaletta Bio

Carisma Therapeutics

Cellipont Bioservices

Chimeric Therapeutics

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Coave Therapeutics

Cytiva

Dynavax Technologies

ElevateBio

Entos Pharmaceuticals

Evergreen Theragnostics

Forge Biologics

Garuda Therapeutics

GeneFab

GenScript ProBio

Grey Wolf Therapeutics

Hummingbird Bioscience

ImmunityBio

Infinimmune

Kincell Bio

Kriya Therapeutics

Landmark Bio

Lumicks

Made Scientific

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Nanoscope Therapeutics

NorthX Biologics

OmniaBio

Perspective Therapeutics

Quell Therapeutics

Replay

RoslinCT

Senti Biosciences

Touchlight

Vector BioMed Waisman Biomanufacturing

For more information about this report visit

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