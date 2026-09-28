KPMG In Qatar Appoints New Country Senior Partner

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: KPMG in Qatar announced the appointment of Venkat Krishnaswamy (pictured) as Country Senior Partner, effective 1 October 2026, as part of the firm's long-term leadership succession plan.

Venkat Krishnaswamy succeeds Ahmed Abu Sharkh, who has successfully led the firm for the past 11 years and will continue with the firm to serve as Head of Advisory and a key member of the firm's leadership team; providing strategic continuity and driving long-term sustainable growth, while preserving the firm's strong client and stakeholder relationships. The transition represents an important milestone in KPMG in Qatar's history, reflecting the firm's commitment to long-term succession planning, stewardship, and sustainable growth.

Ahmed's leadership has been defined by a steadfast focus on quality, integrity, and long-term relationships with clients and stakeholders across the market. As Head of Advisory, Ahmed will continue to contribute his experience and institutional knowledge, bringing the best of the KPMG global network to support the firm's next phase of growth. Prior to his appointment as Country Senior Partner, Venkat served as Partner and Head of Advisory at KPMG in Qatar. He brings more than 15 years of leadership experience as a Partner in the firm and advising Boards and senior management across government and private clients.

Venkat is widely recognised for his expertise in deal advisory, financial services, and strategic client engagement. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the firm's people, clients, and markets position him well to lead KPMG in Qatar into its next phase of growth and development.

Commenting on his appointment, Venkat Krishnaswamy said,“I am honoured to take on this responsibility and to build on the strong foundation established under Ahmed's leadership. His contribution has helped shape not only our firm but also strengthened our standing in the market, and I am grateful for his guidance and continued partnership.”

Commenting on the transition, Ahmed Abu Sharkh said:“It has been a great privilege to lead KPMG in Qatar over the past 11 years. I am proud of what we have achieved together and confident that the firm is exceptionally well positioned for the future. Venkat is a highly respected leader whose commitment to our people, clients, and values makes him the right person to lead the next chapter of our journey. I look forward to continuing to support our people, our clients and our firm as Head of Advisory, while working closely with Venkat and all of our partners and leaders across all of KPMG Global during this next chapter.”