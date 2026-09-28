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Festi Hf.: Transactions In Relation To A Share Repurchase Programme - Week 39


2026-09-28 04:33:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 39 2026, Festi purchased in total 300,000 own shares for total amount of 90,487,500 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price
39 21.9.2026 14:20:21 75.000 304,0 22.800.000
39 23.9.2026 11:23:02 75.000 302,0 22.650.000
39 24.9.2026 13:31:26 75.000 300,0 22.500.000
39 25.9.2026 10:53:52 75.000 300,5 22.537.500
300.000 90.487.500

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before these purchases, Festi held 6,168,309 own shares, corresponding to 1.97% of the issued share capital. Festi has now purchased a total of 2,789,445 own shares for 858,930,103 ISK and currently holds 6,468,309 own shares, corresponding to 2.07% of the issued share capital. This is an announcement of Festi's purchase of own shares in accordance with the buyback program announced on 1 July 2026 in an announcement to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of up to 3,000,000 own shares, corresponding to 0.96% of the issued share capital, provided that the total purchase price under the program shall not exceed ISK 1,000 million.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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