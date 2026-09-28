MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) AlphaInvest Unveils Next Growth Chapter with Three-Pillar Strategy Across Investor Relations, Investor Platforms and Events

- Builds an integrated Southeast Asian investor ecosystem in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

- Establishes a new leadership structure to execute AlphaInvest's regional and technology-led growth strategy, including a founder-to-founder CEO succession after 27 years.

- Positions the Group for an AI-driven future as technology reshapes investor behaviour and capital-market communications.

SINGAPORE, Sept 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd. (“AlphaInvest”, the“Company”, and together with its subsidiaries, the“Group”), the group behind ShareInvestor, today unveiled a new three-pillar strategy alongside updates to its leadership team to support its next phase of growth across Southeast Asia. The integrated investor communications group serves more than 650 listed companies and reaches over 300,000 investors across the region.

The strategy brings AlphaInvest's businesses and capabilities together around three core pillars spanning Investor Relations, Investor Platforms and Events, creating an integrated ecosystem that connects listed companies, investors and the broader capital markets community across multiple touchpoints.

Mr Christopher Lee, Executive Chairman of AlphaInvest, said, “AlphaInvest has evolved significantly since its beginnings, and the time is right to position the Group for its next chapter. Our three-pillar strategy brings together the capabilities we have built across investor relations, digital platforms and events so that we can serve listed companies and investors in a more connected way.”

As part of its next phase of growth, AlphaInvest's businesses will be organised around three complementary pillars:

Investor Relations: AlphaInvest's client relationships and capital-markets advisory capabilities, spanning online investor relations and public relations, media and investor outreach, virtual general meetings, and Inve$t, its weekly newsletter.

Investor Platforms: The Group's market-data, investor-community and advertising businesses comprising ShareInvestor, InvestingNote and InvestSG. The Investor Platforms pillar also incorporates the former Investor-One platform, which was absorbed into InvestSG in August 2026.

Events: The Group's flagship investor events and investor-education activities, including INVEST Fair and REITs Symposium.

Together, the three pillars give AlphaInvest multiple ways to connect companies with investors from corporate communications and investor outreach to market information, digital communities, education and physical events. The integrated structure is intended to support closer collaboration across the Group and a more consistent experience for clients and investors.

Leadership for the Next Growth Chapter

To support the execution of the strategy, the Board has put in place a new leadership structure with effect from 1 September 2026.

The following appointments were made:

Mr Christopher Lee, previously Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed Executive Chairman; Mr Lim Dau Hee, previously Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer; Mr Shanison Lin, previously Group Managing Director, Investor Platforms, has been appointed Chief Product Officer; and Mr Patrick Daniel, previously Chairman and Director of the Board, will continue as Advisor to the Board.



Mr Daniel brings extensive media and corporate leadership experience to the advisory role. He formerly served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) until his retirement in 2017 and subsequently served as Interim Chief Executive Officer of SPH Media Trust from 2021 to 2022. He also chaired ShareInvestor's Board during its years under SPH ownership and returned as Chairman of the newly independent Group at the founders' invitation.

“The Group would like to thank Patrick for his leadership, contributions and dedicated service to the Group over the years. We are pleased that he will continue to support AlphaInvest as Advisor to the Board as we enter this next chapter,” said Mr Christopher Lee.

Under the new leadership structure, Mr Christopher Lee will focus on board governance, shareholder relations and Group strategy, while Mr Lim Dau Hee will assume responsibility for the Group's operations and day-to-day management.

The creation of the Chief Product Officer role is a key part of the strategy, reflecting the growing importance of technology, product development and integration across AlphaInvest's investor ecosystem. Mr Shanison Lin will lead product strategy across AlphaInvest's platforms and drive a more unified approach across ShareInvestor, InvestingNote and InvestSG as Chief Product Officer.

Mr Shanison Lin, Chief Product Officer of AlphaInvest, said, “I am honoured to take on this new role and to set one clear direction for ShareInvestor, InvestingNote and InvestSG, so we can continue delivering the tools our investor community and client companies rely on while bringing new capabilities to them faster.”

The leadership transition also marks an important succession milestone for AlphaInvest. Mr Lee and Mr Lim co-founded the Company in 1999 and have both remained closely involved in the Group's development over the years, including its acquisition by Singapore Press Holdings in 2008 and the management buy-out led by Mr Lee that returned the Company to private ownership in 2018.

Deepening AlphaInvest's Southeast Asian Footprint

AlphaInvest intends to deepen its Southeast Asian footprint by bringing its corporate relationships, investor communities, digital platforms and events closer together across its markets. In each market, a single country Managing Director now owns all three pillars commercially, giving clients one point of contact for the Group's full range of services. The Group plans to use its three-pillar structure to create more opportunities for clients and investors to engage with AlphaInvest across multiple channels and markets.

Mr Lim Dau Hee, Chief Executive Officer of AlphaInvest, said, “Our next growth chapter is about bringing the strengths of AlphaInvest together and making them work more effectively as one Group. Our Investor Relations business connects us with listed companies, our Investor Platforms connect us with investors, while our Events bring companies, investors and the wider capital markets community together.

“By integrating these capabilities more closely and strengthening the technology supporting them, particularly as artificial intelligence reshapes how investors discover information and how listed companies communicate, we believe we can create greater value for our clients and investor community while positioning AlphaInvest for sustainable long-term growth across Southeast Asia.”

For listed companies, this means broadening access to investor audiences through a combination of investor relations, digital outreach, market platforms and events. For investors, it means creating a more connected experience across market information, investment communities, education and direct engagement with listed companies.

The Group also intends to strengthen collaboration across its regional businesses, enabling products, content, investor communities and client relationships developed in one market to be leveraged more effectively across others. AlphaInvest believes this more integrated approach will allow it to deepen existing relationships while creating additional opportunities to serve companies and investors across Southeast Asia.

“Together with Shanison in the newly created Chief Product Officer role, we now have a leadership structure that combines deep institutional knowledge and operational experience with a stronger focus on technology and product development to support that next phase of growth,” Mr Lim added.

Positioning AlphaInvest for an AI-Driven Future

Advances in artificial intelligence (“ AI”), digitalisation and changing investor behaviour are reshaping how investors discover information, analyse companies, consume financial content and engage with investment communities, as well as how listed companies communicate with stakeholders.

AlphaInvest believes these changes will require investor communications platforms to become more integrated, responsive and personalised. In response, the Group intends to strengthen the technology and product capabilities supporting its investor-facing businesses, while bringing its market data tool, investor communities, corporate relationships and events into a more connected digital ecosystem.

About AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd. ( )

AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd. (“ AlphaInvest”, the“ Company”, and together with its subsidiaries, the“ Group”) is an integrated investor communications company with operations across Southeast Asia.

Founded in 1999 with the mission of empowering investors by providing trusted products and services for informed investment decision-making, the Group serves more than 650 listed companies and reaches over 300,000 investors across its platforms and communities.

Its core areas of business span Investor Relations, Investor Platforms and Events.

Investor Relations: Client relationships and capital-markets advisory, including online investor relations, investor outreach, Digital PR & IR, virtual general meetings, and Inve$t weekly newsletter published in Singapore and Malaysia.

Investor Platforms: The Group's market-data tools, investor community and advertising businesses. ShareInvestor () provides online market-data tools across its ShareInvestor Station, ShareInvestor and ShareInvestor Mobile range of products. InvestingNote () is the largest and most active social investing platform in Singapore and Malaysia, while InvestSG () serves the Group's broader investor community online.

Events: Flagship financial investment seminars and conferences, including INVEST Fair ( ) in Malaysia and Singapore, and REITs Symposium ( ), one of the region's largest REIT-focused events.

The Group has also made strategic investments in investor relations and public relations firm Waterbrooks Consultants Pte. Ltd. ( ).

Media Contact:

Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd

Mr Wayne Koo

Tel: +65 9338 8166 / +65 8901 9780

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]